Trump expresses admiration of Russians
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump voiced his admiration for the Russian people during a joint appearance with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland on Monday, stating, “I love the Russian people” and describing them as “a great people.” While expressing warmth toward Russians, Trump simultaneously threatened the Kremlin with further sanctions and imposed a new deadline for achieving peace in Ukraine.
Trump emphasized his longstanding rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing Russia as a rich nation with immense potential. He said the country “could be thriving like practically no other,” and noted the sizable opportunity for trade between Russia and the US. “I don’t want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people,” he said, when asked about imposing new economic penalties.
Despite his praise, Trump voiced frustration over the lack of progress in peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. He accused Russia of continuing attacks on Ukrainian cities and said he was “not interested in talking anymore,” arguing that his previous “respectful and nice conversations” with Putin had yielded no results.
As a result, Trump set a new deadline for a Ukraine peace deal to be reached within “10 or 12 days” from Monday. If no agreement is reached within that time frame, Washington would move forward with additional sanctions, including secondary restrictions and tariffs targeting foreign countries and entities that continue doing business with Russia. This new deadline comes ahead of an earlier expected cutoff in early September.
Moscow has maintained its openness to dialogue, stating it is willing to negotiate without preconditions—so long as any talks reflect the current realities on the ground and address the conflict’s underlying causes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier acknowledged that resolving the Ukraine conflict remains complex and cannot be done instantly. Russian officials have dismissed Trump’s sanctions threat as a move that would only prolong the conflict, urging Washington instead to pressure Kiev to engage constructively in peace efforts.
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul in May and have continued through three rounds, yet no ceasefire has been reached so far.
