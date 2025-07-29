Mines D'or Orbec Mobilizes 2025 Surface Exploration On Second Target While Awaiting Drill Results From Lac Bernard

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brossard, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Mines d'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for its 2025 surface exploration program on awithin the wholly owned Muus Property, located in the Abitibi gold belt of Quebec. This program is entirely separate from the Lac Bernard South drill campaign conducted earlier this year. While assays from Lac Bernard are pending, the Company is advancing work on this second target to continue unlocking the Muus Property's broader potential.







Figure 1 - Location of the Muus property within the Chibougamau-Abitibi Greenzone Belt region.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 - Map showing the area to be visited in the field (white polygon) and showing the high-resolution magnetic survey (2VD) that guided a preliminary structural interpretation of the area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The 2025 surface exploration program will include:



Systematic mapping and sampling across newly exposed areas and drill target zones.

Channel sampling over outcropping mineralized zones surrounding key targets intersected during the summer drilling program.

Ground truthing of geophysical anomalies previously identified through airborne surveys. Prospecting and reconnaissance aimed at identifying additional drill targets for the next phase of drilling.

CEO John Tait commented, "Our surface work in 2025 will build on the momentum of our spring drill campaign, where we successfully intersected zones of alteration and mineralization aligned with key regional structures. With multiple zones remaining open and untested, this summer's work is critical to expanding our understanding of the system and generating robust targets for follow-up drilling."

Highlights from 2025 Exploration to Date:



Over 2,000 metres drilled in the summer 2025 campaign at Lac Bernard South.

Multiple wide pyrite- and fuchsite-bearing zones intersected-alteration consistent with that of IAMGOLD's nearby 8.3 Moz Nelligan gold deposit .

Assay results expected by the end of Q3 2025.

IAMGOLD's Nelligan Discovery, located nearby, hosts:



Indicated mineral resources of 3.1 Moz of gold (102 Mt @ 0.95 g/t Au) Inferred mineral resources of 5.1 Moz of gold (166 Mt @ 0.96 g/t Au)

(NI 43-101 compliant as of December 31, 2024)

Strategic Location

The Muus Property is located along the Guercheville Deformation Zone in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in close proximity with IAMGOLD's Nelligan Deposit. The property covers 25,250 ha of prospective ground, with favorable geology, significant structural intersections, and widespread historical indicators of mineralization.

Next Steps



Completion of the surface mapping, sampling, and LiDAR work through Q3 2025.

Assay results from spring 2025 drilling expected by end of Q3. Target generation and prioritization for follow-up drilling in late 2025 or early 2026.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Lucie Mathieu, P.Geo. OGQ #1774, technical adviser to the Company, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Mines D'Or Orbec

Mines D'Or Orbec Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTC Pink: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources Lac Surprise to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Tait, CEO and Director

For more information, please visit our website or contact Mr. John Tait, ... .

