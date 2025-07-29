Phenom Reports First Gold Assays From Bedrock Sampling From The Dobbin Gold Soil Anomaly

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the " Company") is pleased to report for the first time gold assays from chip sampling of mineralized bedrock within the +2.1 kilometres long (1.3 miles) and 200 meters (660 feet) wide gold soil anomaly on its Dobbin Gold Project. While diligently advancing the permitting process for the first phase drill program, the company felt compelled to conduct field work to locally expose bedrock and initially characterize grade and continuity for parts of the mineralized system, given the robust nature of the anomaly. Thus, in late June, the company hand-dug seven shallow trenches which successfully exposed bedrock and delivered characteristic gold grades and continuity of a Carlin gold system. Management is pleased to report that a great deal of data was obtained. Assay results are available from three of the seven trenches. Key takeaways are: 1) Consistently strong gold values with local high-grade intervals, typical of a Carlin gold system 2) Consistently strong gold values averaging 0.545g/t Au (0.02 opt) across 16 metres from one trench 3) Two consecutive high-grade samples of 10.35 g/t Au (0.37 opt) and 2.11 g/t Au (0.07 opt), each 2 metres long from a second trench 4) Consistently strong gold values averaging 0.274 g/t Au (0.01 opt) across 24 metres from the third trench 5) Very thin soil cover over bedrock, typically only 0.5 - 0.75 metres (1.5 - 2.5 feet) thick "This is the first glimpse into the character of mineralization (potential consistency and grade tenor) associated with the large gold soil anomaly with very encouraging results even with this small sampling of a large system," states Dave Mathewson, director and Geological Consultant to the Company. Because the large soil anomaly is defined by samples taken on 25 metre spacing, the trench sampling provides a considerable elevation in confidence, relying on a series of continuous 2-metre-long individual bedrock chip samples below soil cover. The seven initial hand-dug trenches ranged in length from 13 metres to 26 metres and were oriented perpendicular to the trend of the soil anomaly and centered over selected elevated gold soil sample sites with the objective of reproducing gold values in bedrock and determining the degree of grade continuity between soil sample sites. The seven trenches are well distributed along a 550-metre length of the gold soil anomaly. The three trenches reported here are spaced along a 150-metre length of the anomaly. Individual chip sample lengths of 2-metres consistently returned anomalous gold values from sample to sample along the trenches. Paul Cowley, President, CEO and director of the Company states, "While I genuinely appreciate our loyal shareholders patience while awaiting permitting to drill, the hand trenching is our best efforts in the meantime to gain hard data on the system and the results have been very informative. Further hand trenching is expected now we know the soil cover is so thin and gold values are appreciable." Table of Trench Highlights

Trench ID Length (m) Length (ft) Averaged grade (g/t Au) Lowest Individual Sample (g/t Au) Highest Individual Sample (g/t Au) DTR-05 2.0 6.56 10.35



DTR-05 2.0 6.56 2.11



DTR-06 16.0 59.06 0.545 0.448 0.628 DTR-07 24.0 78.74 0.274 0.208 0.443

There are several noteworthy details with respect to these results. The NW end of trench DTR-05 ended with the two high-grade gold samples (4m @ 6.34 g/t) and the last sample at the SE end returned 2m of 0.412 g/t Au. Between these samples was a 20m section of 0.07 g/t Au.

Both ends of both trenches DTR-06 and DTR-07 ended in mineralization ranging from 0.208 to 0.598 g/t Au.

Results for the remaining four hand-dug trenches will be reported once available. The Company plans to extend the lengths of the first three trenches.

