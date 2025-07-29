Phenom Reports First Gold Assays From Bedrock Sampling From The Dobbin Gold Soil Anomaly
|Trench ID
|Length (m)
|Length (ft)
|Averaged grade (g/t Au)
|Lowest Individual Sample (g/t Au)
|Highest Individual Sample (g/t Au)
|DTR-05
|2.0
|6.56
|10.35
|
|
|DTR-05
|2.0
|6.56
|2.11
|
|
|DTR-06
|16.0
|59.06
|0.545
|0.448
|0.628
|DTR-07
|24.0
|78.74
|0.274
|0.208
|0.443
There are several noteworthy details with respect to these results. The NW end of trench DTR-05 ended with the two high-grade gold samples (4m @ 6.34 g/t) and the last sample at the SE end returned 2m of 0.412 g/t Au. Between these samples was a 20m section of 0.07 g/t Au.
Both ends of both trenches DTR-06 and DTR-07 ended in mineralization ranging from 0.208 to 0.598 g/t Au.
Results for the remaining four hand-dug trenches will be reported once available. The Company plans to extend the lengths of the first three trenches.
About Phenom Resources Corp.
Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on three additional gold projects in Nevada: the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets and the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza-type high grade gold vein target.
ON BEHALF OF PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.
per: "Paul Cowley"
CEO & President
(604) 340-7711
...
Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, director, President and CEO to the Company.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Phenom Resources Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment