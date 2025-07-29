Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inspire Brands Promotes Shannan Siemens To CCO

2025-07-29 09:03:49
(MENAFN- PRovoke) ATLANTA - Inspire Brands has promoted Shannan Siemens to chief communications officer, expanding her responsibilities to include leading communications across the company and its six restaurant brands.

In the newly created role, Siemens, who joined Inspire in 2022 as VP of corporate communications, will oversee internal and external engagement, media relations, corporate communications, and brand reputation for Inspire and its portfolio: Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and Sonic. She will also lead the Inspire Foundation and the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Before joining Inspire, Siemens was managing director at public strategy firm Mercury. Earlier in her career, she spent more than 15 years as a television news producer, including seven years at CNBC where she helped produce“Closing Bell,”“Halftime Report,” and“Squawk on the Street.”

“Inspire's communications function plays a central role in aligning our team members, franchisees, and stakeholders to our shared vision,” said Inspire co-founder and CEO Paul Brown.“Shannan's deep expertise across the modern media landscape and passion for storytelling will be instrumental in furthering Inspire's corporate narrative as we continue to grow our brands domestically and around the world.”

