Seal Security Raises $13M Series A To Secure Open Source Code At Scale

Funding led by Vertex Israel brings total raised to $20M, driven by rapid customer growth and strong demand for open source curation.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Security , a leading provider of application security solutions specializing in automatic curation of vulnerability-free open source components, today announced it has raised $13 million in Series A funding.

Seal's platform addresses a critical market need to secure software supply chains and eliminate open source vulnerabilities. It provides production-ready patches that protect every layer of the software stack, from application dependencies and operating systems to container base images, without requiring version upgrades or complex migrations. Seal helps organizations keep their current environments secure and ensure future deployments are protected from the start.

Seal Security's customer base has grown significantly, accompanied by substantial growth in ARR. To support this rapid expansion, the company has more than doubled its headcount over the past year.

"Modern development moves faster than ever, and traditional AppSec solutions can't keep up," said Itamar Sher, CEO of Seal Security. "At Seal, we believe the security of the code we build should be accelerated by LLMs, rather than having it exponentially grow our vulnerability backlog. This investment, along with the increased customer demand, validates the demand for our patching-first approach, empowering teams to automatically fix vulnerabilities, maintain compliance, and deliver secure software without altering their workflow."

Organizations leveraging Seal Security achieve immediate, ongoing value by resolving critical vulnerabilities within hours or even minutes, significantly reducing security risks. Seal also commits to an industry-leading 72-hour CVE remediation SLA.

Seal Security replaces previously complex and intrusive solutions, directly tackling core challenges faced by Application Security, DevOps, DevSecOps, and IT teams, including vulnerability backlogs, dependency hell, legacy codebases, and rapid AI-driven development. Seal ensures secure deployment while maintaining compliance with standards such as PCI DSS, FedRAMP, DORA, CRA, NYDFS, and more.

The Series A round was led by Vertex Israel, with participation from More Investments, SBI Group, and CCL, bringing total funding to $20 million. This announcement follows a year of exceptional growth and continuous product innovation. The funding will enhance Seal Security's go-to-market efforts and accelerate expansion of its core platform.

"Seal is emerging as the de facto remediation layer for open source and container environments, in a market that's rapidly shifting from passive detection to automated, scalable remediation," said Tami Bronner, General Partner, Vertex Ventures Israel. "Leading global cyber companies and highly regulated enterprises are already relying on Seal to eliminate vulnerability backlogs, maintain compliance, and secure even legacy systems without code rewrites or production disruptions. CISOs aren't just adopting Seal; they're embedding it into their core AppSec strategy. Seeing the depth of customer impact and the team's ability to execute at scale, we're proud to deepen our partnership. Seal isn't just meeting the need, it's shaping the future of secure software delivery."

