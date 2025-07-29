CCC, DHC And USAF Team Up To Provide Vital Aircraft To Guatemala
The Twin Otter Classic 300-G is the latest generation of De Havilland Canada's iconic utility aircraft. Designed for short takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, the aircraft is ideal for reaching remote and hard-to-access regions - a key requirement for humanitarian missions. The Twin Otter is operated by more than 60 military and government organizations worldwide. It has earned a reputation as one of the world's most dependable aircraft, with more than 160 million flight hours to date.
De Havilland Canada has delivered over 5,000 aircraft and has built a nearly 100-year legacy of innovation, quality, and support in the aerospace sector. This contract with USAF builds on CCC's growing international partnership with DHC. Last year, CCC facilitated the acquisition of twenty-two (22) DHC waterbombers by Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain – which created over 3000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada.
About CCC
CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .
