Payscale Partners With Worldatwork For Training That Delivers Confidence In Compensation Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professional development initiative reinforces Payscale's commitment to customers by equipping them to build competitive pay programs that meet evolving market demands

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc. , the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with WorldatWork to empower organizations to make more informed and equitable compensation decisions.

Two-thirds of organizations are still working to develop their compensation practices, according to Payscale's Compensation Best Practices Report . To help expand compensation knowledge and best practices, Payscale will offer WorldatWork memberships and training to customers.

The partnership provides Payscale customers exclusive WorldatWork membership benefits and expanded access to WorldatWork's premier education and certification programs. Combined with Payscale's leading data and technology, they will gain a 360-degree view of compensation trends and insights to transform their approach to total rewards.

“Organizations can't afford to get pay wrong,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said.“By partnering with WorldatWork for education, our customers gain a competitive advantage that fuels business growth and success.”

The partnership combines WorldatWork's industry leadership and deep expertise in total rewards with Payscale's industry-leading compensation data and technology, ensuring organizations have access to trusted data, stay ahead of AI-driven disruption, and are equipped with innovative technology that transforms data into insights.

WorldatWork members will also receive access to an exclusive free trial of Payfactors Free.

“AI-driven innovation is transforming the workplace and compensation leaders don't want to be left behind,” said WorldatWork's CEO Scott Cawood.“Our partnership with Payscale ensures HR is equipped with tools and knowledge to adapt to emerging workforce trends and navigate this transformation with confidence.”

Together, WorldatWork and Payscale are revolutionizing how organizations leverage data and insights and position HR as a strategic driver of business success.

Learn more about Payscale's partnerships at .

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit association for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of Total Rewards. It serves those who are responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive, and committed workers in effective and rewarding workplaces. WorldatWork guides them in the design and delivery of Total Rewards programs with its membership, education, certification, idea exchange, thought leadership, knowledge creation, information sharing, research, and networking. For more than 65 years, WorldatWork has served Total Rewards professionals throughout the world working in organizations of all sizes and structures. Professionals from more than 93% of Fortune 500® organizations rely on WorldatWork for Total Rewards solutions.

To learn more, visit .

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions - Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle - empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, AccentCare, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit .

Contact: ...