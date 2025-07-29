Courtemanche & Associates' (C&A) Launches Accreditation Resource Companion (ARC) Toolkit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New digital platform supports accreditation readiness across healthcare settings & offers tools to support regulatory compliance & improve patient care quality

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Courtemanche & Associates has released the Accreditation Resource Companion (ARC) , a digital platform containing compliance tools and resources for healthcare organizations. The toolkit addresses regulatory requirements across multiple healthcare settings and accreditation bodies.The platform contains checklists, audit tools, policy templates, and educational resources aligned with CMS Conditions of Participation standards. Healthcare organizations accredited by The Joint Commission, DNV, AAAHC, CIHQ, and other agencies can access materials for their regulatory frameworks.The platform serves hospitals, critical access hospitals, ambulatory centers, behavioral health facilities, and office surgery centers. Resources include tracer tools, compliance checklists, policy templates, and regulatory guidance documents. Organizations can access materials through a subscription service available online or by contacting the company directly.Healthcare facilities face ongoing challenges in maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory standards. The ARC platform consolidates resources typically scattered across multiple sources into a centralized digital library, allowing compliance teams to access relevant materials efficiently.The toolkit reflects Courtemanche & Associates' three-decade focus on healthcare regulatory compliance. Founded in 1994 by former Joint Commission surveyor Judy Courtemanche, the company has assisted healthcare organizations with accreditation readiness and quality improvement initiatives. Current leadership includes Sandeep Goel, who brings 25 years of regulatory experience to the organization.Courtemanche & Associates specializes in helping healthcare providers navigate complex regulatory environments while maintaining a focus on patient safety and quality care delivery. The company's consulting services complement the ARC platform by providing organizations with expert guidance on regulatory challenges and compliance strategies. The ARC subscription service is available through the company's website, with preview access to document listings.About the Company:Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance. He has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to its clientele, providing timely guidance on regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.

