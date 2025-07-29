Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back: Says Shah Hiding Behind Army's Valour


2025-07-29 09:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of deflecting responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. Gogoi questioned why Shah brought up India-Pak ties and cricket, and said the government should've accepted its failures instead of hiding behind the bravery of the armed forces.

MENAFN29072025007385015968ID1109857007

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search