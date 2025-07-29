Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back: Says Shah Hiding Behind Army's Valour
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of deflecting responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. Gogoi questioned why Shah brought up India-Pak ties and cricket, and said the government should've accepted its failures instead of hiding behind the bravery of the armed forces.
