A SLICE OF THE DEAL: JUNIOR's OFFERS $5 SLICES ONLINE AND 50% OFF IN-STORE FOR NATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY
BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior's Restaurant & Bakery, the iconic New York institution known for serving the "World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake," is going big for National Cheesecake Day with sweet deals for fans everywhere.
On Wednesday, July 30, cheesecake lovers can celebrate with major savings across Junior's restaurants, bakeries, and online store:
-
In-Restaurant : $5.00 off any slice with the purchase of a breakfast, lunch, or dinner entrée (dine-in or take-out)
Bakery : $5.00 off all whole cakes
Online : $10.00 off all cakes at JuniorsCheesecake
And the celebration doesn't stop there. Junior's will also announce the winner of its Big Apple Getaway Contest, awarding one lucky fan with an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City in honor of the brand's upcoming 75th anniversary.
"National Cheesecake Day is our Super Bowl," said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior's. "We wanted to go big this year, give back to our fans across the New York area and around the country, thank them for 75 amazing years, and make it easy for everyone to enjoy a slice of what we do best."
Junior's full menu of over two dozen iconic flavors will be available for the promotion, including Original New York Plain, Strawberry, Chocolate Swirl, Apple Crumb, and the recent fan-favorite: Fried Cheesecake.
About Junior's
Since the 1950s, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.
Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Facebook: @JuniorsCheesecake
