Utility Global And Arcelormittal Brazil Collaborate On Innovative Clean Hydrogen Project
Utility will lead the initial engineering stages to determine the technical and economic feasibility of deploying the H2Gen system at the site. The H2Gen system will produce up to 3 tons/day of hydrogen utilizing blast furnace off-gas from the ArcelorMittal Brazil plant in Juiz de Fora. With a modular and scalable design, the technology supports on-site hydrogen production with low carbon intensity, empowering industries to reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.
"This project represents a shared commitment to scaling business and technology innovation that supports global energy transition goals," said Parker Meeks, CEO at Utility. "We're proud to bring our H2Gen solution to the forefront of industrial business advancements in partnership with one of the world's most forward-thinking steel producers, who is also an investor in Utility Global."
ArcelorMittal has also invested $5 million in Utility Global through its XCarb® Innovation Fund. The fund, launched in 2021, supports companies developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking. "While the XCarb® Innovation Fund is primarily a vehicle to invest in companies developing technology that can support the decarbonization of steelmaking, our intention has always been to support our investee companies with more than just financing, using our global asset base as a testing ground for technology development. We are excited by the potential of Utility Global's H2Gen system and pleased to support its development with this collaboration," commented Irina Gorbounova, Head of the XCarb® Innovation fund.
About Utility Global
Utility pioneers clean hydrogen solutions that power the economic energy transition for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemicals. Utility's breakthrough H2Gen® technology harnesses energy from dilute, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from water, without electricity, using its proprietary electrochemical process. H2Gen systems have been proven to provide the utmost operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.
H2Gen also produces a high-concentration CO2 stream, simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture. Designed to be modular, scalable, and with the smallest hydrogen production footprint, H2Gen empowers customers to convert low-value inputs into high-value clean energy, fuels, or feedstocks. This helps heavy industries meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.
Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. For more information on Utility's solutions and services details, visit .
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2025, Ara Partners had approximately $6.0 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit .
Media Contact:
Susan Cellura
Director, Marketing & Communications
Email: [email protected]
Cell: +1 832.474.8571
SOURCE Utility
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment