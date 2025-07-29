Utility Global And Arcelormittal Brazil Collaborate On Innovative Clean Hydrogen Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Utility has developed a patented reactor H2Gen, which processes variable industrial process gases, without the use of electricity, into high-purity hydrogen and a concentrated CO2 stream that can be captured and stored. The hydrogen produced can be recirculated into the steelmaking process to replace natural gas, while the purity of the concentrated CO2 stream significantly simplifies and reduces the cost of subsequent carbon capture and sequestration - an important solution for decarbonizing steelmaking.

Utility will lead the initial engineering stages to determine the technical and economic feasibility of deploying the H2Gen system at the site. The H2Gen system will produce up to 3 tons/day of hydrogen utilizing blast furnace off-gas from the ArcelorMittal Brazil plant in Juiz de Fora. With a modular and scalable design, the technology supports on-site hydrogen production with low carbon intensity, empowering industries to reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.

"This project represents a shared commitment to scaling business and technology innovation that supports global energy transition goals," said Parker Meeks, CEO at Utility. "We're proud to bring our H2Gen solution to the forefront of industrial business advancements in partnership with one of the world's most forward-thinking steel producers, who is also an investor in Utility Global."

ArcelorMittal has also invested $5 million in Utility Global through its XCarb® Innovation Fund. The fund, launched in 2021, supports companies developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking. "While the XCarb® Innovation Fund is primarily a vehicle to invest in companies developing technology that can support the decarbonization of steelmaking, our intention has always been to support our investee companies with more than just financing, using our global asset base as a testing ground for technology development. We are excited by the potential of Utility Global's H2Gen system and pleased to support its development with this collaboration," commented Irina Gorbounova, Head of the XCarb® Innovation fund.

About Utility Global

Utility pioneers clean hydrogen solutions that power the economic energy transition for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemicals. Utility's breakthrough H2Gen® technology harnesses energy from dilute, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from water, without electricity, using its proprietary electrochemical process. H2Gen systems have been proven to provide the utmost operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.

H2Gen also produces a high-concentration CO2 stream, simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture. Designed to be modular, scalable, and with the smallest hydrogen production footprint, H2Gen empowers customers to convert low-value inputs into high-value clean energy, fuels, or feedstocks. This helps heavy industries meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.

Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. For more information on Utility's solutions and services details, visit .

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2025, Ara Partners had approximately $6.0 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit .

