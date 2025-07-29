Ticketbud Prepare For Large-Scale Festivals With Ticket-Level Customization Options

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now any organizer can open up their ticket editor, and assign a unique arrival window, venue address, or event start and end times to the individual ticket type. The platform automatically updates QR codes, wallet passes and reminder emails so guests always see the right information.

Without the upgrade, large, multi‐venue events must juggle spreadsheets, last‐minute emails or third‐party plug‐ins.

"Large-scale events, with multiple venues and activations, have been the ultimate proving ground for designing and launching this capability," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "Watching tens of thousands of fans flash tickets that point them to exactly the right gate feels like seeing traffic lights switch from red to green just when you arrive."

Developers "rubber‐banded" together features like ticket groups and timed-entry , then hardened it into a single toggle inside the familiar ticket editor. By baking location and timing into both the general event details and the individual ticket editor, Ticketbud collapses the organizer's vendor stack into one platform, shortens queues at the gate, and frees operations staff to focus on the show, not the software.

"Ticketbud's platform continues to improve and evolve because, as event-lovers, we want the events that we go to continue to improve and evolve," Ahmadi said. "Everything Ticketbud does is aimed at making events run more smoothly. So, it's rewarding to be able to deliver those results at scale for festivals and multi-faceted events."

For large-scale events, Ticketbud's Ticket-level Customization Options complement the platform's extensive credential management offering , which allows organizers to collect images and custom participant data directly within the ticketing flow. Together, the two features form a "control tower" for participant, staff, vendor, or presenter entry that scales from a 500‐person conference to a city‐wide festival weekend.

Ticketbud gives organizers full access to premium features without subscription costs or long-term contracts.

