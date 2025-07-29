Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Announces Retirement Of Subordinated Debt And Declares Third Quarter Dividend

“The Company delivered solid second quarter results, driven by continued net interest margin expansion and steady balance sheet growth,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.“Our net interest margin at the end of June was 4.43%, an increase of 14 basis points from the linked quarter and 41 basis points higher than the same quarter a year ago. The average yield on earning assets grew 13 basis points during the second quarter from 6.07% to 6.20%, while the Bank's cost of funds increased 1 basis point from 1.97% to 1.98% during the same period. While we experienced significant payoffs during the quarter, our loan portfolio expanded by $16.0 million, or 1.41% for the quarter, an annualized growth rate of approximately 5.7%. Deposits increased by $24.8 million, or 1.91% for the quarter, which equates to an annualized growth rate of roughly 7.8%. As previously communicated, it was our intention to pay off the Company's remaining subordinated debt as soon as the opportunity became available. We're pleased to report that on July 22, 2025, we retired the full $15.0 million. This will result in significant interest expense savings for the Company going forward.”

The Bank's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.28% for June 30, 2025, as compared to 1.30% for March 31, 2025, and 1.30% for June 30, 2024. The Bank's adversely classified index increased during the quarter from 4.66% as of March 31, 2025, to 9.51% as of June 30, 2025. The quarterly change was concentrated in one loan relationship. Overall, classified assets levels remain below historical trends.

The Bank's efficiency ratio improved to 50.97% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from 57.97% at March 31, 2025 and 58.36% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest expense declined by $287,000, or 3.00%, compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by lower salary and benefits costs, along with several routine operating expenses coming in below budget. Provision for income taxes increased $407 thousand, or 27.58%, as a result of higher pre-tax income.

The Company's total shareholders' equity increased 2.53% during the quarter to $203 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 8.97%, or $16.7 million, from June 30, 2024. The tangible book value of the Company grew to $18.06 as of June 30, 2025, from $17.66 as of March 31, 2025, and was up 9.26% from $16.53 as of June 30, 2024. On July 17, 2025, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.12 per share payable on or about September 15, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

