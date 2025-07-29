2 people murdered in Russia's Rostov zone in sudden drone assault

Two people lost their lives in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Zimovnikovsky district of Russia’s Rostov region, according to the acting governor. Yury Slyusar reported on Telegram that a car caught fire near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway following the UAV strike.The identities of the two victims are currently being confirmed. Slyusar also stated that Russia’s air defense forces successfully intercepted drone attacks in several other districts, including Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky.The attacks led to power outages in the Chukarinsky settlement within the Sholokhovsky district and caused damage to residential buildings.

MENAFN29072025000045015687ID1109856747