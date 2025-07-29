Plymouth Rock And Innovative Benefit Planning Align To Launch New Auto Insurance Discount Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program further enhances Plymouth Rock's line-up of affinity affiliations

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is proud to announce a new auto insurance discount program in collaboration with Innovative Benefit Planning (Innovative). This opportunity reflects Plymouth Rock's commitment to supporting Innovative members and their employees with valuable benefits, tailored coverage options, and dedicated service.

The program offers personal auto insurance discounts and is available to all members and their employees of Innovative in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It includes unique benefits like the Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare reimbursement and Crashbusters® mobile claim service, in addition to the quality coverage and friendly service consistently offered by Plymouth Rock.

“Partnering with Innovative Benefit Planning allows us to support their mission of delivering meaningful, forward-thinking benefits to employer groups,” said Greg Kalinsky, President & CEO of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey.“As a trusted advisor in the employee benefits space, Innovative is known for creating tailored solutions that meet the needs of both employers and employees. By offering our voluntary auto insurance program, we're helping them expand those offerings with a solution that speaks to real, everyday needs. This collaboration includes exclusive savings for Innovative's clients and their employees - making it easier to access protection and peace of mind, while giving employers another way to show they care.”

"Our new partnership with Plymouth Rock allows us to offer this Preferred Savings Program to our clients and their employees,” said Terriann Procida, CEO, Innovative Benefit Planning.“We're always looking for ways to support our clients' overall well-being, both in the workplace and beyond. This program is another step in delivering meaningful value and everyday savings to those we serve."

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $2.3 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies, and premiums may vary by purchase method. Certain limitations may apply. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

About Innovative Benefit Planning

In 1989, Terriann Procida and Mark Sulpizio had a vision. The pair wanted to build something special for the benefits management and financial services industry - a company that was not only people-focused but also looked to improve the industry as a whole. They wanted to create a company where both employer and employee could have the outcome they wanted - a true win-win.

Innovative Benefit Planning was founded on work ethic, integrity, credibility, and experience. It was fitting for two founders who believe the key to long-term relationships is doing what's right for people.

Running a people-focused business doesn't mean simply saying you focus on service. Actions matter. With Innovative, you'll know everyone on our team by name. But more than that, employee happiness, well-being, and engagement aren't just things we see as a 'nice to have.' It's the very reason that you're hiring us.

At Innovative, we hold core beliefs that define how we conduct business. No matter the size of your business, workforce or revenues, we will treat you how you deserve to be treated: with integrity.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock

...