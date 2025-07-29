TLG Peterbilt - NW Arkansas Unveils Renovated And Expanded Dealership

The Lowell, Ark., dealership offers increased truck service capacity and enhanced parts operations to maximize customer uptime.

TLG Peterbilt - NW Arkansas now includes 20 service bays with CNG bay, DPF machine and overhead crane.

The new dealership includes an expansive parts showroom and warehouse to ensure faster order fulfillment.

The modern Peterbilt dealership now totaling 47,000 square feet, reflects TLG's commitment to supporting customers with the best in commercial transportation.

- Glenn Larson, President & CEOLOWELL, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TLG Peterbilt is proud to announce the completion of a major renovation and expansion of its TLG Peterbilt - NW Arkansas dealership, further strengthening its commitment to providing best-in-class service and facilities to support customers across their growing network. The facility, located at 715 N Bloomington in Lowell, Ark., now totals 47,000 square feet and includes 20 service bays, 16,000 square-foot parts warehouse and a variety of modern features. It is a full-service Peterbilt dealership offering new and used peterbilt trucks for sale , parts, service, mobile service, leasing and rental.Expanded Service Capacity & Enhanced Parts Operations. 20 bay shop with CNG bay, DPF machine and overhead crane. Updated driver's lounge with laundry, showers, modern furniture, free wi-fi and other amenities. The addition of more than 14,000 square feet to the parts warehouse for increased parts inventory and faster order fulfillment. Upgraded office spaces, break rooms and conference rooms for employees“This transformation reflects our long-term vision and deep commitment to the trucking community in this region,” said President and CEO Glenn Larson.“This renovation is more than a facelift – we're now better equipped than ever to provide top-tier service and support to our customers.”Hours of Operation:. Truck Sales: M-F, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Parts: M-F, 7 a.m. – midnight. Sat: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.. Service: M-F, 7 a.m. – midnight. Sat: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.. Leasing & Rental: M-F, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.##About The Larson GroupTLG Peterbilt is an award-winning Peterbilt dealer group with more than 25 locations across eight states from the Midwest to the Southeast. Founded in 1987, TLG is family-owned and operated. TLG offers industry-leading commercial transportation support through premium truck, parts and service solutions, and a team dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.Media Contact:Director of Marketing, Heather Caldwell...417-409-6917

Heather Caldwell

The Larson Group

+1 417-409-6900

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.