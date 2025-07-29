Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Divya Deshmukh On Historic Chess World Cup Win

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis video-called GM Divya Deshmukh to congratulate her on winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup. At just 19, she becomes India's 88th Grandmaster and the first Indian woman to clinch this global title, putting Nagpur on the world chess map.

