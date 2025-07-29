Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Divya Deshmukh On Historic Chess World Cup Win


2025-07-29 08:15:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis video-called GM Divya Deshmukh to congratulate her on winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup. At just 19, she becomes India's 88th Grandmaster and the first Indian woman to clinch this global title, putting Nagpur on the world chess map.

