Mission Impossible? Indo-Pacific Energy Security Cooperation

This article first appeared on Pacific Forum and is republished with permission.

The recent attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran's clandestine nuclear facilities have had a detrimental effect on the economic and energy security of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Iranian Parliament recommended to the Supreme National Security Council, chaired by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to close the Strait of Hormuz, a limited passageway that is responsible for 20% of global oil shipments . The dependence of major Indo-Pacific economies on oil trade that traverses the Strait of Hormuz is not trivial.

In 2025, approximately 80% of Japan's, 60% of South Korea's, 37% of India's, and 38% of China's oil imports are sourced from the Persian Gulf, which is traversed by the Strait of Hormuz. Recent statistics indicate that 84% of crude oil shipments and 83% of natural gas trade passing through the Strait of Hormuz are directed towards Asian markets.

Israel and the US' attacks positioned global and regional actors in a precarious state. While the closure of the Strait may not align with Iran's interests , alternative asymmetric warfare strategies could pose a considerable threat to the interests of major economies in the Indo-Pacific region, and Iran could use this as a bargaining chip.

Navigation is subject to electronic interference through GPS jamming, which can significantly disrupt maritime trade. During the 12 days of conflict, significant jamming originated from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas , affecting not only the Strait of Hormuz but also ports throughout the Gulf, including those in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The situation led to atypical navigation patterns among cargo vessels in the narrow passage of the Strait of Hormuz, prompting ships to execute U-turns due to disorientation. Two vessels collided near the coast of Khor Fakkan port in the UAE. Jamming may lead to vessels intruding into Iran's territorial waters, which Tehran could exploit as leverage.

Alternative measures include the seizure of vessels, a practice that occurred frequently prior to the 12-day war between Iran and Israel. In November 2024, Iranian authorities confiscated the Marshall Islands-based oil tanker St. Nikolas . Iran viewed it as a retaliatory action against the US for the prior appropriation of Iranian oil.

Despite the end of the direct conflict between Israel and Iran, oil shipment through the primary maritime chokepoint in the Strait of Hormuz remains vulnerable. Trade between Europe and the Indo-Pacific has suffered significant losses as well since October 2023 due to the activities of Ansar Allah, the military wing of the Houthi movement, which has prevented freedom of navigation in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Another negative consequence of any disruption of oil shipments could be the sudden price increase, which can slow down the GDP growth as well as create inflation. According to one estimate, if the oil price were to spike to around $120 or $130, this would mean a 0.6% loss in the predicted GDP for Japan in 2026.