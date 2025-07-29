Terrorism Will Never Win: Farooq Abdullah On Killing Of Pahalgam Attackers
Abdullah was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here.
“I have not seen them and I don't know who they are. Only those people can identify them who have seen them. If they have been killed, it is a good thing. They have got a lesson that terrorism will never succeed,” the former chief minister said.
Three of the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam massacre have been eliminated by security forces in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police near Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the terrorists were killed under Operation Mahadev on Monday. They have been identified as Suleman alias Faizal, Afghani and Jibran.Read Also NIA Probes Killing Of Pahalgam Attack Mastermind In Srinagar Encounter 3 Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack Killed: Amit Shah
“While Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Afghani was also an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, and Jibran too was a notorious and wanted terrorist. All three terrorists involved in the killing of our citizens at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have now been eliminated,” he said.
As many as 26 persons - mostly tourists - were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which prompted the armed forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
