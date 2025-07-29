Kobrea Receives Approval To Drill And Construct Access Road At El Perdido Western Malargue Mining District - Mendoza Province, Argentina
"The approval of the Environmental Impact Report for the El Perdido Project and the ability to drill is a significant milestone for the project and for the Company as a whole," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "Kobrea is the first public company to have drilling activities approved in the Western Malargüe Mining District and we greatly appreciate the efforts from all of those involved with the process. We are excited to conduct the first ever drill program on Kobrea's projects, specifically at the El Perdido porphyry target. I would like to especially thank the Director of Mining, the Minister of Energy and Environment, the Governor of Mendoza Province, the Mayor of Malargüe, Impulsa Mendoza, Kobrea's legal counsel, GT Ingeneria S.A. and the project vendors for their diligent and hard work to get to this permit approved."
The Directors of Impulsa Mendoza stated, regarding the approval of the drilling permit granted by the Mendoza mining authority, "that this is a clear sign both of the consolidation of the advancement of mining activity in the Province of Mendoza and of the legal security that public authorities offer to those, like Kobrea, who have chosen to invest and develop mining projects in this province."
Approval of Environmental Impact Statement
By means of Resolution No. 135/24 of the Directorate of Mining and No. 38/24 of the Directorate of Environmental Protection (the " Resolution "), the Environmental Impact Report of the mining project called "EL PERDIDO" presented by "IMPULSA", ratified by Law No. 9588, is approved as an Environmental Impact Statement. Now, by Article 1 of the Resolutions No 246/25 and No 64/25, the Directorate of Mining and the Directorate of Environmental Protection states that the update of the Environmental Impact Report, presented by the proponent MINERA AGAUCU S.A., on behalf of Kobrea Exploraciones Argentina S.A., corresponding to the Project called "EL PERDIDO", located in the Department of Malargüe, Province of Mendoza, is hereby approved.
Exploration Plans
The Company's Environmental Impact Report provides for the construction of a 14-kilometre drill access road, construction of a temporary exploration camp and diamond drilling activities at the El Perdido porphyry copper system. A water supply permit, granted by the General Superintendence of Irrigation of Mendoza, has also been secured by the Company to facilitate drilling and camp operations.
The maiden diamond drilling program will test the center of the porphyry copper system at El Perdido where the highest density of A-type quartz stockwork veining associated with a potassic alteration assemblage occurs and which has been intruded by a series of inter-mineral hydrothermal breccias.
El Perdido Project
The 6,878-hectare El Perdido Project is host to a porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system that has been defined at surface but has not seen any drilling to date. The porphyry target is characterized as a 2 x 3-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprint exhibiting classic porphyry alteration assemblages with localized potassic alteration coming to surface (Figure 1). A 900 x 500-metre area of quartz stockwork veining coincides with anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum rock geochemistry, mapped quartz diorite porphyritic intrusions, localized biotite breccias and potassic alteration in an area that is otherwise dominated by phyllic alteration. Interpretation of ground magnetometer data collected in 2013 outlines a subsurface magnetic anomaly measuring roughly 1,000 metres across and extending 1,000 metres to depth that is surrounded by a decreased magnetic signature, representing an attractive geophysical target in the context of porphyry Cu-Au-Mo exploration.
Figure 1. 3-dimensional representation of the porphyry Cu-Au-Mo exploration target at El Perdido.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Kobrea
Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.
For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "James Hedalen"
James Hedalen
CEO & Director
Contact Information
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment