Sybiha, Philippine Foreign Minister Agree To Enhance Bilateral Dialogue

2025-07-29 08:09:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha announced this in a post on the social network X , as reported by Ukrinform.

“I was pleased to have a productive call with my colleague Theresa Lazaro to discuss ways to develop our bilateral cooperation with the Philippines. Grateful for her confirmation of the Philippines' unwavering support for Ukraine,” the minister noted.

The parties agreed to enhance political dialogue, coordinated further bilateral contacts and cooperation within international organizations.

Sybiha also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to contribute to the Philippines' food security.“Ukraine is committed to the comprehensive development of relations with the Republic of the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, both bilaterally and within regional formats,” he added.

The Ukrainian minister also invited his Philippine counterpart to visit Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Philippine Defense Minister Gilbert Teodoro met with Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Kozenko on the sidelines of the security forum in Singapore on June 2 and expressed his country's interest in expanding defense ties with Ukraine.

