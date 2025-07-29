403
Gaza journalists face famine, attacks
(MENAFN) Anadolu news agency has called on the international community to urgently respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where journalists—including 113 Anadolu staff members—are facing life-threatening conditions amid ongoing violence.
In a statement released Wednesday, Anadolu described Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as a “deliberate and systematic genocide,” resulting in tens of thousands of civilian deaths, including many children. The agency condemned the blockade of food and medical supplies, attacks on aid convoys, and the deliberate starvation imposed on Gaza’s population.
Journalists working under these harsh conditions continue to report despite struggling to survive in what Anadolu called a “deprivation zone” created by Israeli policies. The agency expressed grave concern for its reporters and others in Gaza, noting that shortages of food and water are directly affecting their wellbeing.
Anadolu urged governments, human rights groups, journalist organizations, and the global public to unite and speak out against the crisis.
Since March 2, Israel has delayed implementing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas and has kept Gaza’s border crossings closed, blocking humanitarian aid.
The military offensive has resulted in over 59,100 Palestinian deaths in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the region’s healthcare system and causing severe food shortages.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the enclave.
