France Urged To Address Colonial Legacy As Senegalese Activists Call For Reparations In Dakar Roundtable
Among the key speakers were Babacar Dioh of the Thiaroye 44 Movement-a coalition of descendants of Senegalese tirailleurs-and Souleymane Jules Diallo, leader of JIF'AFRIK. Discussions centered on two central demands: official reparations for colonial-era injustices and the urgent renegotiation of trade and military agreements that activists say perpetuate economic dependence.
"The time for symbolic gestures is over," said Dioh. "We are now filing an official reparations claim and taking concrete steps to hold France accountable."
Speakers called for the dismantling of existing neocolonial frameworks, stressing the ecological, financial, and social harm that has endured beyond the colonial period. The roundtable marks a turning point in Dakar's positioning as a hub for coordinated African-led advocacy aimed at restoring historical justice.
This event adds momentum to a growing continental movement seeking tangible reparative action from former colonial powers and reinforces the call for equity, autonomy, and acknowledgment of historical truths.
