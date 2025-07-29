MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wi-Fi 6 Market Reach USD 64.1 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 19.6% CAGR Globally. The Wi-Fi 6 Market report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The global wi-fi 6 market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.Wi-Fi 6, also known as IEEE 802.11ax, is the newest Wi-Fi specification standard, coming after Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE It promises greater speeds and better connectivity, as well as increased support for multiple, high-bandwidth devices. It operates between the 1 and 6 GHz frequency bands. With Wi-Fi 6 solution, enterprises can gain a business edge by building a network without any coverage gaps and eliminating packet loss during roaming. This makes it ideal for critical deployments in digital education, digital airport, omnichannel finance, smart healthcare, smart government, and Industry 4.0.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at:Driving FactorsFactors such as need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity have accelerated the need for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the Wi-Fi 6 market growth. However, high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s restricted the market growth. On the other hand, with many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented on the basis of offering, enterprise size, location type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into hardware and software. By service, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Further, professional services is fragmented into training and education, integration and deployment and support and maintenance. By location type, the market is fragmented into outdoor and indoor. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, government, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in this report includeMicrosoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Juniper Networks, Qualcomm Inc., Sterlite Technologies Limited, Broadcom, Linksys Holdings, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Aruba Networks, NXP Semiconductors, AT&T, Asustek Computer Inc., Huawei Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Cisco SystemsIf you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of Wi-Fi 6 solutions to integrate into their existing system. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Wi-Fi 6 solutions, as it provides cost-effective, quick transmission of internet and efficient solution for SMEs.By offering, the solution segment dominated the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years due to rise in need of advanced and capable Wi-Fi solutions for better efficiency and experience. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to adoption of Wi-Fi 6 services, as they ensure effective functioning of solutions and platforms throughout the process.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the lion's share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Wi-Fi 6 market size, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The Covid-19 pandemic drastically affected the businesses across the globe. However, the prolonged lockdown, especially in the Asian and European countries positively impacted the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 devices.● During the pandemic, the number of Wi-Fi 6 connected devices experienced a steep increase. The lockdown enforcement heightened the adoption of digital learning platforms for digital education, which fueled the market growth.● Manufacturers collectively were forced to deploy several agile approaches for quality control.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Cellular M2M MarketLiquid Cooling Systems MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 