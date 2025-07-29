HUBBELL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS



Transition to FIFO-based inventory accounting; results and outlook reported on FIFO basis

2Q diluted EPS of $4.56; adjusted diluted EPS of $4.93

2Q net sales +2% (organic +2%)

2Q operating margin 22.7%; adjusted operating margin 24.4%

Raising 2025 diluted EPS outlook to $16.25-$16.75; adj. diluted EPS of $17.65-$18.15 Change to FIFO method resulted in decrease of $29 million in COGS for 2Q ($0.42 per diluted share) and a decrease of $20 million in COGS for 1H ($0.29 per diluted share)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Hubbell delivered double digit adjusted earnings per share growth in the second quarter, driven by strong organic growth in Grid Infrastructure and Electrical Solutions, as well as year-over-year margin expansion” said Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and CEO.

Mr. Bakker continued,“In our Utility Solutions segment, Grid Infrastructure achieved 7% organic growth in the quarter. Demand for substation and transmission products remains robust as utility customers invest to accommodate load growth, and distribution markets returned to growth in the quarter. Grid Automation sales were down double digits in the quarter, driven by weak meters and AMI project activity, while protection and controls products continued to contribute solid growth. In Electrical Solutions, 4% organic growth was driven by strength in datacenter markets. Execution on our segment unification strategy continues to drive growth through innovation and commercial alignment, along with operating efficiencies and margin expansion. Operationally, price and productivity exceeded cost inflation across both segments in the quarter.”

Mr. Bakker concluded,“We are raising our 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook, which anticipates mid single digit organic growth and continued adjusted operating margin expansion. Our outlook is consistent with our long-term financial framework which we are confident will deliver differentiated performance for our shareholders over time.”

CHANGE IN INVENTORY ACCOUNTING

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company elected to change its method of accounting for certain inventories in the United States from the last-in, first out (LIFO) method to the first-in, first out (FIFO) method. The change to FIFO method of accounting for these inventories is preferable because it provides better matching of costs and revenues, conforms the Company's inventory to a single method of accounting and improves comparability with the Company's peers. The impact of the change in inventory accounting as reported under the FIFO method compared with the amount if it continued to be reported under the LIFO method was a $29 million decrease in cost of goods sold during the three months ended June 30, 2025, and a $20 million decrease in cost of goods sold for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Amounts in this press release reflect the impact of the accounting change to FIFO. To provide historical information on a basis consistent with the change to FIFO, the Company has recast certain historical segment information to conform to the updated method of inventory accounting on page 21 of this press release. The recast financial information included below does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The comments and year-over-year comparisons in this segment review are based on second quarter results in 2025 and 2024.

Utility Solutions segment net sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 1% to $936 million compared to $927 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Organic net sales increased approximately 1% in the quarter. Grid Infrastructure net sales increased approximately 7% and Grid Automation net sales decreased approximately 13%. Segment operating income was $218 million, or 23.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $197 million, or 21.3% of net sales in the same period of 2024. Segment adjusted operating income was $239 million, or 25.5% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $223 million, or 24.1% of net sales in the prior year period. Changes in operating income and operating margin were primarily due to favorable price realization and productivity as well as strong volume growth in Grid Infrastructure, partially offset by volume declines in Grid Automation as well as higher cost inflation, raw material costs and tariffs.

Electrical Solutions segment net sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 4% to $549 million compared to $526 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Organic net sales increased 4% in the quarter, while an acquisition contributed 1%. Segment operating income was $118 million, or 21.5% of net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $109 million, or 20.7% of net sales in the same period of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $124 million, or 22.5% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $113 million, or 21.5% of net sales in the same period of the prior year. Changes in operating income and operating margin were driven primarily by volume growth and favorable price realization and productivity, partially offset by higher cost inflation, raw material costs and tariffs.

Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter 2025 excludes $0.36 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.01 of transaction, integration, and separation costs. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter 2024 excluded $0.40 of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.03 of transaction, integration, & separation costs.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $261 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus net cash provided by operating activities of $240 million in the 2024 period. Free cash flow was $221 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus $206 million in the comparable period of 2024.

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

For the full year 2025, Hubbell anticipates diluted earnings per share ("EPS") in the range of $16.25-$16.75 and anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") in the range of $17.65-$18.15. Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, which the Company expects to be approximately $1.40 per share for the full year. The Company believes Adjusted EPS is a useful measure of underlying performance in light of our acquisition and divestiture strategy.

Hubbell anticipates full year 2025 total sales growth and organic net sales growth of 4-6%. The diluted EPS and Adjusted EPS ranges are based on an adjusted tax rate of 22.0% to 22.5% and include approximately $20 million of anticipated restructuring and related investment. The Company expects full year 2025 free cash flow conversion of approximately 90% on adjusted net income.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to our expectations and beliefs regarding our financial results, condition and outlook, projections of future performance, anticipated growth and end markets, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions, expected capital resources, liquidity, financial performance, pension funding, results of operations, plans, strategies, opportunities, developments and productivity initiatives, competitive positioning, and trends in particular markets or industries. In addition, all statements set forth in the“Summary & Outlook” section above, as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature are forward-looking. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“depend”,“plan”,“estimated”,“predict”,“target”,“should”,“could”,“may”,“subject to”,“continues”,“growing”,“prospective”,“forecast”,“projected”,“purport”,“might”,“if”,“contemplate”,“potential”,“pending”,“target”,“goals”,“scheduled”,“will”,“will likely be”, and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or the Company's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business conditions, geopolitical conditions (including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as trade tensions with China) and changes in general economic conditions in particular industries, markets or geographic regions, and ongoing softness in the telecommunication markets and residential market of Electrical Solutions, as well as the potential for a significant economic slowdown, macro-economic effects of the U.S. government federal deficit, continued inflation, stagflation or recession, higher interest rates, and higher energy costs; our ability to offset increases in material and non-material costs through price recovery and volume growth; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and the potential use of hedging instruments to hedge the exposure to fluctuating rates of foreign currency exchange on inventory purchases; the outcome of contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including those with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; achieving sales levels to meet revenue expectations; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which may be outside the Company's control; the effects of trade tariffs, import quotas and other trade restrictions or actions taken by the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, member states of the European Union, and other countries, including changes in U.S. trade policies that may be made by the current or a future presidential administration and changes in trade policies in other countries made in response to changes in U.S. trade policies; failure to achieve projected levels of efficiencies, cost savings and cost reduction measures, including those expected as a result of our lean initiatives and strategic sourcing plans, regulatory issues, changes in tax laws and policies, including changes in current U.S. income tax rates, multijurisdictional implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's comprehensive base erosion and profit shifting plan, or changes in geographic profit mix affecting tax rates and availability of tax incentives; the impact of and ability to fully manage and integrate acquired businesses, including the acquisitions of Northern Star Holdings, Inc. (the Systems Control business) and Alliance USAcqCo 2, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the Ventev business) as well as the failure to realize expected synergies and benefits anticipated when we make an acquisition due to potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships resulting from completion of the transaction, competitive responses to the transaction, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the acquired business, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, and litigation relating to the transaction; the impact of certain divestitures, including the benefits and costs of the sale of the residential lighting business; the ability to effectively develop and introduce new products, expand into new markets and deploy capital; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the“Business”,“Risk Factors”,“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”,“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

