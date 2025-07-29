Hubbell Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
NON-GAAP DEFINITIONS
References to "adjusted" operating measures exclude the impact of certain costs, gains or losses. Management believes these adjusted operating measures provide useful information regarding our underlying performance from period to period and an understanding of our results of operations without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Adjusted operating measures are non-GAAP measures, and include adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributed to Hubbell Incorporated, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude, where applicable:
- Amortization of all intangible assets associated with our business acquisitions, including inventory step-up amortization associated with those acquisitions. The intangible assets associated with our business acquisitions arise from the allocation of the purchase price using the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 805,“Business Combinations.” These assets consist primarily of customer relationships, developed technology, trademarks and tradenames, and patents, as reported in Note 7-Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, under the heading“Total Definite-Lived Intangibles,” within the Company's audited consolidated financial statements set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024. The Company excludes these non-cash expenses because we believe it (i) enhances management's and investors' ability to analyze underlying business performance, (ii) facilitates comparisons of our financial results over multiple periods, and (iii) provides more relevant comparisons of our results with the results of other companies as the amortization expense associated with these assets may fluctuate significantly from period to period based on the timing, size, nature, and number of acquisitions. Although we exclude amortization of these acquired intangible assets and inventory step-up from our non-GAAP results, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that revenue generated, in part, from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining adjusted net income attributable to Hubbell Incorporated. Transaction, integration, and separation costs associated with our business acquisitions and divestitures. The effects that acquisitions and divestitures may have on our results fluctuate significantly based on the timing, size, and number of transactions, and therefore results in significant volatility in the costs to complete transactions and integrate or separate the businesses. The size of acquisition and divestiture actions taken by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2023 has resulted in a significant increase in these costs, and as a result we believe excluding costs, relating to these fourth quarter transactions provides useful and more comparative information to investors to better assess our operating performance. Gains or losses from the disposition of a business. The Company excludes these gains or losses because we believe it enhances management's and investors' ability to analyze underlying business performance and facilitates comparisons of our financial results over multiple periods. In the first quarter of 2024 the Company recognized a $5.3 million pre-tax loss on the disposition of the residential lighting business. In the second quarter of 2025 the Company recognized a $0.4 million pre-tax loss on the disposition of a product line in the HES segment. The income tax effect directly related to the disposition of the residential lighting business. In the first quarter of 2024 the Company recognized $6.8 million of income tax expense on the sale of the residential lighting business, primarily driven by differences between book and tax basis in goodwill. Income tax effects of the above adjustments, which are calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and the relevant taxing jurisdiction, unless otherwise noted.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the items noted above and also excludes the Other income (expense), net, Interest expense, net, and Provision for income taxes captions of the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, as well as depreciation and amortization expense.
Net debt (defined as total debt less cash and investments) to total capital is a non-GAAP measure that we believe is a useful measure for evaluating the Company's financial leverage and the ability to meet its funding needs.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides useful information regarding the Company's ability to generate cash without reliance on external financing. In addition, management uses free cash flow to evaluate the resources available for investments in the business, strategic acquisitions and further strengthening the balance sheet.
In connection with our restructuring and related actions, we have incurred restructuring costs as defined by U.S. GAAP, which are primarily severance and employee benefits, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, as well as facility closure, contract termination and certain pension costs that are directly related to restructuring actions. We also incur restructuring-related costs, which are costs associated with our business transformation initiatives, including the consolidation of back-office functions and streamlining our processes, and certain other costs and gains associated with restructuring actions. We refer to these costs on a combined basis as "restructuring and related costs", which is a non-GAAP measure.
Organic net sales, a non-GAAP measure, represents net sales according to U.S. GAAP, less net sales from acquisitions and divestitures during the first twelve months of ownership or divestiture, respectively, less the effect of fluctuations in net sales from foreign currency exchange. The period-over-period effect of fluctuations in net sales from foreign currency exchange is calculated as the difference between local currency net sales of the prior period translated at the current period exchange rate as compared to the same local currency net sales translated at the prior period exchange rate. We believe this measure provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of underlying operating results and trends of established, ongoing operations by excluding the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and foreign currency, as these activities can obscure underlying trends. When comparing net sales growth between periods excluding the effects of acquisitions, business dispositions and currency exchange rates, those effects are different when comparing results for different periods. For example, because net sales from acquisitions are considered inorganic from the date we complete an acquisition through the end of the first year following the acquisition, net sales from such acquisition are reflected as organic net sales thereafter.
There are limitations to the use of non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not present complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or alternative measures of, reported GAAP financial results, and should be viewed in conjunction with the most comparable GAAP financial measures and the provided reconciliations thereto. We believe, however, that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed together with our GAAP results and related reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the tables below. When we provide our expectations for organic net sales, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected net sales, effective tax rate, diluted EPS and net cash flows provided by operating activities) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, certain financing costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|1,484.3
|$
|1,452.5
|$
|2,849.5
|$
|2,851.6
|Cost of goods sold
|932.2
|938.7
|1,854.8
|1,904.2
|Gross profit
|552.1
|513.8
|994.7
|947.4
|Selling & administrative expenses
|215.8
|207.5
|428.0
|426.7
|Operating income
|336.3
|306.3
|566.7
|520.7
|Operating income as a % of Net sales
|22.7
|%
|21.1
|%
|19.9
|%
|18.3
|%
|Loss on disposition of business
|(0.4
|)
|-
|(0.4
|)
|(5.3
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(14.5
|)
|(19.8
|)
|(28.3
|)
|(40.9
|)
|Other expense, net
|(6.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|(11.5
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(21.1
|)
|(21.0
|)
|(40.2
|)
|(48.1
|)
|Income before income taxes
|315.2
|285.3
|526.5
|472.6
|Provision for income taxes
|69.7
|66.2
|116.5
|115.1
|Net income
|245.5
|219.1
|410.0
|357.5
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1.3
|)
|(1.6
|)
|(2.6
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Net income attributable to Hubbell Incorporated
|$
|244.2
|$
|217.5
|$
|407.4
|$
|354.6
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|4.58
|$
|4.04
|$
|7.62
|$
|6.59
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|4.56
|$
|4.01
|$
|7.58
|$
|6.55
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
(in millions)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|382.6
|$
|329.1
|Short-term investments
|17.0
|15.9
|Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $13.3 and $11.3)
|899.7
|756.0
|Inventories, net
|1,029.6
|1,010.4
|Other current assets
|147.5
|146.5
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|2,476.4
|2,257.9
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|745.6
|726.6
|Investments
|96.0
|84.9
|Goodwill
|2,562.1
|2,500.8
|Other intangible assets, net
|1,066.1
|1,080.0
|Other long-term assets
|202.8
|197.5
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,149.0
|$
|6,847.7
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|802.7
|$
|125.4
|Accounts payable
|529.5
|541.7
|Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits
|106.1
|145.7
|Accrued insurance
|81.3
|89.0
|Other accrued liabilities
|388.8
|372.4
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,908.4
|1,274.2
|Long-term debt
|1,044.4
|1,442.7
|Other non-current liabilities
|697.4
|720.2
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,650.2
|3,437.1
|Hubbell Incorporated Shareholders' Equity
|3,487.7
|3,396.2
|Noncontrolling interest
|11.1
|14.4
|TOTAL EQUITY
|3,498.8
|3,410.6
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|7,149.0
|$
|6,847.7
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in millions)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net income attributable to Hubbell
|$
|407.4
|$
|354.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|95.2
|109.5
|Deferred income taxes
|(18.4
|)
|7.6
|Stock-based compensation expense
|20.7
|18.9
|Loss on disposition of business
|0.4
|5.3
|(Gain) Loss on sale of assets
|(1.3
|)
|0.2
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|Accounts receivable, net
|(140.4
|)
|(115.2
|)
|Inventories, net
|(15.1
|)
|(27.8
|)
|Accounts payable
|(11.9
|)
|29.1
|Current liabilities
|(21.9
|)
|(56.9
|)
|Other assets and liabilities, net
|(0.5
|)
|17.3
|Contributions to defined benefit pension plans
|(21.4
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Other, net
|5.2
|(9.5
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|298.0
|331.8
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(65.9
|)
|(74.2
|)
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(73.2
|)
|5.9
|Proceeds from disposal of business, net of cash
|2.6
|122.9
|Purchases of available-for-sale investments
|(15.5
|)
|(9.7
|)
|Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments
|5.4
|10.6
|Other, net
|6.0
|0.6
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(140.6
|)
|56.1
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|Payment of long-term debt
|-
|(128.8
|)
|Borrowing of short-term debt, net
|277.7
|(10.9
|)
|Payment of dividends
|(140.9
|)
|(131.0
|)
|Repurchase of common shares
|(225.0
|)
|(20.0
|)
|Other, net
|(29.3
|)
|(28.6
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(117.5
|)
|(319.3
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|13.1
|(8.0
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|53.0
|60.6
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|329.1
|336.1
|Restricted cash, included in other assets, beginning of year
|2.5
|3.2
|Less: Restricted cash, included in other assets
|2.0
|2.7
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of quarter
|$
|382.6
|$
|397.2
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Earnings Per Share
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net income attributable to Hubbell (GAAP measure)
|$
|244.2
|$
|217.5
|12
|%
|$
|407.4
|$
|354.6
|15
|%
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|25.2
|28.5
|49.9
|67.9
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|0.7
|1.7
|1.1
|9.0
|Loss on disposition of business
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|5.3
|Subtotal
|$
|270.5
|$
|247.7
|$
|458.8
|$
|436.8
|Income tax effects
|6.2
|7.3
|12.1
|11.9
|Adjusted net income
|$
|264.3
|$
|240.4
|10
|%
|$
|446.7
|$
|424.9
|5
|%
|Numerator:
|Net income attributable to Hubbell (GAAP measure)
|$
|244.2
|$
|217.5
|$
|407.4
|$
|354.6
|Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|(0.4
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP measure) [a]
|$
|243.8
|$
|217.1
|12
|%
|$
|406.7
|$
|353.9
|15
|%
|Adjusted net income
|$
|264.3
|$
|240.4
|$
|446.7
|$
|424.9
|Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|(0.5
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.8
|)
|(0.9
|)
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders [b]
|$
|263.8
|$
|239.9
|10
|%
|$
|445.9
|$
|424.0
|5
|%
|Denominator:
|Average number of common shares outstanding [c]
|53.2
|53.7
|53.4
|53.7
|Potential dilutive shares
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.4
|Average number of diluted shares outstanding [d]
|53.5
|54.1
|53.7
|54.1
|Earnings per share (GAAP measure):
|Basic [a] / [c]
|$
|4.58
|$
|4.04
|$
|7.62
|$
|6.59
|Diluted [a] / [d]
|$
|4.56
|$
|4.01
|14
|%
|$
|7.58
|$
|6.55
|16
|%
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share [b] / [d]
|$
|4.93
|$
|4.44
|11
|%
|$
|8.31
|$
|7.85
|6
|%
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Segment Information
(unaudited)
(in millions)
|Hubbell Incorporated
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net Sales [a]
|$
|1,484.3
|$
|1,452.5
|2
|%
|$
|2,849.5
|$
|2,851.6
|-
|%
|Operating Income
|GAAP measure [b]
|$
|336.3
|$
|306.3
|10
|%
|$
|566.7
|$
|520.7
|9
|%
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|25.2
|28.5
|49.9
|67.9
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|0.7
|1.7
|1.1
|9.0
|Adjusted operating income [c]
|$
|362.2
|$
|336.5
|8
|%
|$
|617.7
|$
|597.6
|3
|%
|Operating margin
|GAAP measure [b] / [a]
|22.7
|%
|21.1
|%
|+160 bps
|19.9
|%
|18.3
|%
|+160 bps
|Adjusted operating margin [c] / [a]
|24.4
|%
|23.2
|%
|+120 bps
|21.7
|%
|21.0
|%
|+70 bps
|Utility Solutions
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net Sales [a]
|$
|935.5
|$
|926.5
|1
|%
|$
|1,792.6
|$
|1,820.5
|(2) %
|Operating Income
|GAAP measure [b]
|$
|218.2
|$
|197.2
|11
|%
|$
|369.0
|$
|344.9
|7
|%
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|20.0
|24.4
|39.8
|59.6
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|0.5
|1.7
|0.6
|4.2
|Adjusted operating income [c]
|$
|238.7
|$
|223.3
|7
|%
|$
|409.4
|$
|408.7
|-
|%
|Operating margin
|GAAP measure [b] / [a]
|23.3
|%
|21.3
|%
|+200 bps
|20.6
|%
|18.9
|%
|+170 bps
|Adjusted operating margin [c] / [a]
|25.5
|%
|24.1
|%
|+140 bps
|22.8
|%
|22.4
|%
|+40 bps
|Electrical Solutions
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net Sales [a]
|$
|548.8
|$
|526.0
|4
|%
|$
|1,056.9
|$
|1,031.1
|3
|%
|Operating Income
|GAAP measure [b]
|$
|118.1
|$
|109.1
|8
|%
|$
|197.7
|$
|175.8
|12
|%
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|5.2
|4.1
|10.1
|8.3
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|0.2
|-
|0.5
|4.8
|Adjusted operating income [c]
|$
|123.5
|$
|113.2
|9
|%
|$
|208.3
|$
|188.9
|10
|%
|Operating margin
|GAAP measure [b] / [a]
|21.5
|%
|20.7
|%
|+80 bps
|18.7
|%
|17.0
|%
|+170 bps
|Adjusted operating margin [c] / [a]
|22.5
|%
|21.5
|%
|+100 bps
|19.7
|%
|18.3
|%
|+140 bps
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Organic Net Sales Growth
(unaudited)
(in millions and percentage change)
|Hubbell Incorporated
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2024
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2025
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2024
|Inc/(Dec)%
|Net sales growth (decline) (GAAP measure)
|$
|31.8
|2.2
|$
|86.6
|6.3
|$
|(2.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|$
|200.3
|7.6
|Impact of acquisitions
|4.9
|0.3
|108.8
|8.0
|9.4
|0.3
|217.3
|8.2
|Impact of divestitures
|-
|-
|(47.2
|)
|(3.5
|)
|(21.1
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(75.3
|)
|(2.8
|)
|Foreign currency exchange
|(2.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(1.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(10.7
|)
|(0.4
|)
|2.0
|0.1
|Organic net sales growth (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|29.0
|2.0
|$
|26.2
|1.9
|$
|20.3
|0.7
|$
|56.3
|2.1
|Utility Solutions
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2024
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2025
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2024
|Inc/(Dec)%
|Net sales growth (decline) (GAAP measure)
|$
|9.0
|0.9
|$
|95.7
|11.5
|$
|(27.9
|)
|(1.5
|)
|$
|208.1
|12.9
|Impact of acquisitions
|-
|-
|108.8
|13.1
|-
|-
|217.3
|13.5
|Impact of divestitures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign currency exchange
|(1.4
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(1.0
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(5.6
|)
|(0.3
|)
|0.3
|-
|Organic net sales growth (decline) (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|10.4
|1.1
|$
|(12.1
|)
|(1.5
|)
|$
|(22.3
|)
|(1.2
|)
|$
|(9.5
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Electrical Solutions
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2024
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2025
|Inc/(Dec)%
|2024
|Inc/(Dec)%
|Net sales growth (decline) (GAAP measure)
|$
|22.8
|4.3
|$
|(9.1
|)
|(1.7
|)
|$
|25.8
|2.5
|$
|(7.8
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Impact of acquisitions
|4.9
|0.9
|-
|-
|9.4
|0.9
|-
|-
|Impact of divestitures
|-
|-
|(47.2
|)
|(8.8
|)
|(21.1
|)
|(2.0
|)
|(75.3
|)
|(7.3
|)
|Foreign currency exchange
|(0.7
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(0.5
|)
|1.7
|0.2
|Organic net sales growth (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|18.6
|3.5
|$
|38.3
|7.2
|$
|42.6
|4.1
|$
|65.8
|6.3
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net income
|$
|245.5
|$
|219.1
|12
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|69.7
|66.2
|Interest expense, net
|14.5
|19.8
|Other expense, net
|6.2
|1.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|48.3
|49.6
|Loss on disposition of business
|0.4
|-
|Subtotal
|139.1
|136.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|384.6
|$
|355.9
|8
|%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net income
|$
|410.0
|$
|357.5
|15
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|116.5
|115.1
|Interest expense, net
|28.3
|40.9
|Other expense, net
|11.5
|1.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|95.2
|109.5
|Loss on disposition of business
|0.4
|5.3
|Subtotal
|251.9
|272.7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|661.9
|$
|630.2
|5
|%
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Restructuring and Related Costs Included in Consolidated Results
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Costs of goods sold
|S&A expense
|Total
|Restructuring costs (GAAP Measure)
|$
|2.8
|$
|2.2
|$
|-
|$
|2.3
|$
|2.8
|$
|4.5
|Restructuring related costs (benefit)
|1.2
|1.2
|(0.7
|)
|0.8
|0.5
|2.0
|Restructuring and related costs (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|4.0
|$
|3.4
|$
|(0.7
|)
|$
|3.1
|$
|3.3
|$
|6.5
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Costs of goods sold
|S&A expense
|Total
|Restructuring costs (GAAP Measure)
|$
|4.4
|$
|6.6
|$
|0.1
|$
|3.1
|$
|4.5
|$
|9.7
|Restructuring related costs (benefit)
|2.5
|1.9
|(0.2
|)
|1.4
|2.3
|3.3
|Restructuring and related costs (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|6.9
|$
|8.5
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|4.5
|$
|6.8
|$
|13.0
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Restructuring and related costs included in Cost of goods sold (non-GAAP measure)
|Utility Solutions
|$
|2.7
|$
|1.7
|$
|4.1
|$
|3.2
|Electrical Solutions
|1.3
|1.7
|2.8
|5.3
|Total
|$
|4.0
|$
|3.4
|$
|6.9
|$
|8.5
|Restructuring and related costs included in Selling & administrative expenses (non-GAAP measure)
|Utility Solutions
|$
|-
|$
|1.1
|$
|0.1
|$
|1.6
|Electrical Solutions
|(0.7
|)
|2.0
|(0.2
|)
|2.9
|Total
|$
|(0.7
|)
|$
|3.1
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|4.5
|Impact on Income before income taxes (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|3.3
|$
|6.5
|$
|6.8
|$
|13.0
|Impact on Net income available to Hubbell common shareholders (non-GAAP measure)
|2.5
|4.9
|5.2
|9.8
|Impact on Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in millions)
Ratios of Total Debt to Total Capital and Net Debt to Total Capital
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Total Debt (GAAP measure)
|$
|1,847.1
|$
|1,568.1
|Total Hubbell Shareholders' Equity
|3,487.7
|3,396.2
|Total Capital
|$
|5,334.8
|$
|4,964.3
|Total Debt to Total Capital (GAAP measure)
|35
|%
|32
|%
|Less: Cash and Investments
|$
|495.6
|$
|429.9
|Net Debt (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|1,351.5
|$
|1,138.2
|Net Debt to Total Capital (non-GAAP measure)
|25
|%
|23
|%
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Flow Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP measure)
|$
|260.6
|$
|239.6
|$
|298.0
|$
|331.8
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(39.9
|)
|(33.9
|)
|(65.9
|)
|(74.2
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
|$
|220.7
|$
|205.7
|$
|232.1
|$
|257.6
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Earnings Per Share
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
| Three
Months
Ended
| Twelve Months
Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2025
|Net income attributable to Hubbell (GAAP measure)
|$
|137.1
|$
|217.5
|$
|226.2
|$
|198.2
|$
|779.0
|$
|163.2
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|39.4
|28.5
|28.1
|31.3
|127.3
|24.7
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|7.3
|1.7
|2.9
|1.9
|13.8
|0.4
|Loss on disposition of business
|5.3
|-
|-
|-
|5.3
|-
|Subtotal
|$
|189.1
|$
|247.7
|$
|257.2
|$
|231.4
|$
|925.4
|$
|188.3
|Income tax effects
|4.6
|7.3
|7.5
|8.0
|27.4
|5.9
|Adjusted net income
|$
|184.5
|$
|240.4
|$
|249.7
|$
|223.4
|$
|898.0
|$
|182.4
|Numerator:
|Net income attributable to Hubbell (GAAP measure)
|$
|137.1
|$
|217.5
|$
|226.2
|$
|198.2
|$
|779.0
|$
|163.2
|Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|(0.3
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP measure) [a]
|$
|136.8
|$
|217.1
|$
|225.8
|$
|197.8
|$
|777.5
|$
|162.9
|Adjusted net income
|$
|184.5
|$
|240.4
|$
|249.7
|$
|223.4
|$
|898.0
|$
|182.4
|Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|(0.4
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders [b]
|$
|184.1
|$
|239.9
|$
|249.3
|$
|223.0
|$
|896.3
|$
|182.1
|Denominator:
|Average number of common shares outstanding [c]
|53.7
|53.7
|53.7
|53.6
|53.7
|53.5
|Potential dilutive shares
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|Average number of diluted shares outstanding [d]
|54.0
|54.1
|54.0
|54.0
|54.0
|53.8
|Earnings per share (GAAP measure):
|Basic [a] / [c]
|$
|2.55
|$
|4.04
|$
|4.21
|$
|3.69
|$
|14.49
|$
|3.04
|Diluted [a] / [d]
|$
|2.53
|$
|4.01
|$
|4.18
|$
|3.66
|$
|14.39
|$
|3.03
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share [b] / [d]
|$
|3.41
|$
|4.44
|$
|4.61
|$
|4.13
|$
|16.59
|$
|3.38
HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Recast Segment Information
(unaudited) (in millions)
|Hubbell Incorporated
|Three Months Ended
| Twelve
Months Ended
| Three
Months Ended
| March
31, 2024
| June
30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
| December
31, 2024
| March
31, 2025
|Net Sales [a]
|$
|1,399.1
|$
|1,452.5
|$
|1,442.6
|$
|1,334.3
|$
|5,628.5
|$
|1,365.2
|Operating Income
|GAAP measure [b]
|$
|214.4
|$
|306.3
|$
|312.7
|$
|259.7
|$
|1,093.1
|$
|230.4
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|39.4
|28.5
|28.1
|31.3
|127.3
|24.7
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|7.3
|1.7
|2.9
|1.9
|13.8
|0.4
|Adjusted operating income [c]
|$
|261.1
|$
|336.5
|$
|343.7
|$
|292.9
|$
|1,234.2
|$
|255.5
|Operating margin
|GAAP measure [b] / [a]
|15.3
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.7
|%
|19.5
|%
|19.4
|%
|16.9
|%
|Adjusted operating margin [c] / [a]
|18.7
|%
|23.2
|%
|23.8
|%
|22.0
|%
|21.9
|%
|18.7
|%
|Utility Solutions
|Three Months Ended
| Twelve
Months Ended
| Three
Months Ended
| March
31, 2024
| June
30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2024
| March
31, 2025
|Net Sales [a]
|$
|894.0
|$
|926.5
|$
|933.1
|$
|847.1
|$
|3,600.7
|$
|857.1
|Operating Income
|GAAP measure [b]
|$
|147.7
|$
|197.2
|$
|219.2
|$
|167.7
|$
|731.8
|$
|150.8
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|35.2
|24.4
|24.1
|27.5
|111.2
|19.8
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|2.5
|1.7
|1.4
|0.9
|6.5
|0.1
|Adjusted operating income [c]
|$
|185.4
|$
|223.3
|$
|244.7
|$
|196.1
|$
|849.5
|$
|170.7
|Operating margin
|GAAP measure [b] / [a]
|16.5
|%
|21.3
|%
|23.5
|%
|19.8
|%
|20.3
|%
|17.6
|%
|Adjusted operating margin [c] / [a]
|20.7
|%
|24.1
|%
|26.2
|%
|23.1
|%
|23.6
|%
|19.9
|%
|Electrical Solutions
|Three Months Ended
| Twelve
Months Ended
| Three
Months Ended
| March
31, 2024
| June
30, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
| December
31, 2024
| March
31, 2025
|Net Sales [a]
|$
|505.1
|$
|526.0
|$
|509.5
|$
|487.2
|$
|2,027.8
|$
|508.1
|Operating Income
|GAAP measure [b]
|$
|66.7
|$
|109.1
|$
|93.5
|$
|92.0
|$
|361.3
|$
|79.6
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|4.2
|4.1
|4.0
|3.8
|16.1
|4.9
|Transaction, integration & separation costs
|4.8
|-
|1.5
|1.0
|7.3
|0.3
|Adjusted operating income [c]
|$
|75.7
|$
|113.2
|$
|99.0
|$
|96.8
|$
|384.7
|$
|84.8
|Operating margin
|GAAP measure [b] / [a]
|13.2
|%
|20.7
|%
|18.4
|%
|18.9
|%
|17.8
|%
|15.7
|%
|Adjusted operating margin [c] / [a]
|15.0
|%
|21.5
|%
|19.4
|%
|19.9
|%
|19.0
|%
|16.7
|%
