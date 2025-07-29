Prolift Garage Doors Of Humble Hosts 2Nd Annual School Supply Drive To Support Local Students

CROSBY, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLift Garage Doors of Humble is proud to announce the return of its annual School Supply Drive , running now through July 31 , with the goal of ensuring local students head back to school this fall equipped and ready to learn.

Community members are invited to donate much-needed classroom essentials such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, binders, crayons, glue, markers, and more . Donations can be dropped off at:

Starbucks

2123 US 90, Crosby, TX 77532

July 1 – July 31, 2025

This marks the second year that ProLift Garage Doors of Humble has hosted the drive. In 2024, the initiative raised over $1,200 in school supplies for a local academy serving children from toddler age through fifth grade. This year, organizers hope to match or exceed that impact.

"Education is the foundation for opportunity," said Jacqueline Papilion , event coordinator for the drive. "By coming together to provide supplies, we're easing the burden on families and helping kids feel confident and prepared from day one."

The drive is part of ProLift's ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting youth in the communities it serves. Whether it's a backpack or a box of pencils, every contribution makes a difference.

For more information or questions about how to donate, please contact Jacqueline Papilion at 337-515-7180 .

About ProLift Garage Doors of Humble:

ProLift Garage Doors of Humble is a trusted local provider of professional garage door services , known not only for its technical expertise but also for its dedication to giving back to the community. Through ongoing outreach and service efforts, the team remains committed to making a positive local impact.

To learn more about ProLift Garage Doors of Humble, please visit:

For press inquiries, please reach out to: [email protected]

SOURCE ProLift Garage Doors of Humble

