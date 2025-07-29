Top 5 Emerging Construction Industry Guide 2025 South Africa, Brazil, China, India, And Mexico Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics, Competitive Pressures 2020-2029
Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $5,847,196.2 million to the global construction industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $8,002,465.0 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the 2024-29 period. Within the construction industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $4,536,471.6 million in 2024. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $861,340.7 and $269,565.4 million, respectively. China is expected to lead the construction industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $6,135,148.7 million in 2029, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $1,330,702.4 and $294,982.0 million, respectively.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the emerging five construction industry by value in 2024? What will be the size of the emerging five construction industry in 2029? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five construction industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the emerging five construction industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Construction
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Construction in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Construction in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Construction in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Construction in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. PCL Constructors Inc
13.2. Stantec Inc
13.3. EllisDon Corp
13.4. Aecon Group Inc
13.5. Vinci SA
13.6. Bouygues SA
13.7. Eiffage SA
13.8. Spie Batignolles
13.9. HOCHTIEF AG
13.10. STRABAG SE
13.11. Bilfinger SE
13.12. Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG
13.13. Webuild SpA
13.14. Maire SpA
13.15. Rizzani de Eccher SpA
13.16. Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd
13.17. Sekisui House Ltd
13.18. Kajima Corp
13.19. Obayashi Corp
13.20. LSR Group
13.21. Mostotrest
13.22. Balfour Beatty Plc
13.23. Morgan Sindall Group Plc
13.24. Barratt Redrow Plc
13.25. Kier Group Plc
13.26. D.R. Horton Inc
13.27. Lennar Corp
13.28. Bechtel Group Inc
13.29. Turner Construction Co
13.30. Grupo Carso SA de CV
13.31. Coconal SAPI de CV
13.32. Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
13.33. CCLA Group
13.34. Novonor SA
13.35. MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
13.36. Andrade Gutierrez SA
13.37. Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA
13.38. China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
13.39. China Railway Group Ltd
13.40. China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
13.41. Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
13.42. China Communications Construction Co Ltd
13.43. Larsen & Toubro Ltd
13.44. NCC Ltd
13.45. Ircon International Ltd
13.46. Hindustan Construction Co Ltd
13.47. Tata Projects Ltd
13.48. Aveng Ltd
13.49. Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
13.50. Raubex Group Ltd
13.51. Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd
13.52. Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
13.53. YIT Corp
13.54. Skanska AB
13.55. NCC AB
13.56. SRV Group Plc
13.57. PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
13.58. PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
13.59. PT PP (Persero) Tbk
13.60. PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
13.61. Royal BAM Group NV
13.62. Ferrovial SE
13.63. Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV
13.64. Ballast Nedam NV
13.65. Kiewit Corp
13.66. Veidekke ASA
13.67. AF Gruppen ASA
13.68. Aibel AS
13.69. Yanlord Land Group Ltd
13.70. Woh Hup Pvt Ltd
13.71. City Developments Ltd
13.72. Frasers Property Ltd
13.73. Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
13.74. Samsung C&T Corp
13.75. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
13.76. GS Engineering & Construction Corp
13.77. POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
13.78. Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
13.79. FCC Construccion SA
13.80. Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA
13.81. Peab AB
13.82. Alarko Holding AS
13.83. ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS
13.84. Ronesans Holding AS
13.85. Nurol Holding Inc
13.86. Downer EDI Ltd
13.87. Lendlease Corp Ltd
13.88. J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
13.89. CIMIC Group Ltd
13.90. Per Aarsleff Holding AS
13.91. MT Hojgaard Holding A/S
13.92. NCC Construction Danmark AS
13.93. Fluor Corp
