Top 5 Emerging Construction Industry Guide 2025 South Africa, Brazil, China, India, And Mexico Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics, Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights into the Emerging 5 Construction industry with comprehensive data on industry size, forecasts, and competitive analysis. Key players from China, India, and Mexico dominate this sector, projecting growth from $58.47 trillion in 2024 to $80.02 trillion by 2029. Analyze trends with the Five Forces model, company profiles, and five-year forecasts.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emerging 5 Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights



These countries contributed $5,847,196.2 million to the global construction industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $8,002,465.0 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the 2024-29 period.

Within the construction industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $4,536,471.6 million in 2024. This was followed by India and Mexico with a value of $861,340.7 and $269,565.4 million, respectively. China is expected to lead the construction industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $6,135,148.7 million in 2029, followed by India and Mexico with expected values of $1,330,702.4 and $294,982.0 million, respectively.

