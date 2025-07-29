Evogene Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release
Zoom conference call scheduled for August 19, 2025, 9:00 AM ET
REHOVOT, Israel, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd . (Nasdaq: EVGN ) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, on Tuesday , August 19 , 2025 .
Later that day, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).
To attend the conference, please register in advance:
The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.
About Evogene:
Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.
Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).
Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its subsidiaries, including:Biomica Ltd. ( ) - developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI;
Lavie Bio Ltd. ( ) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome-based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI;
AgPlenus Ltd. ( ) - developing next-generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI;
Casterra Ag Ltd. ( ) - developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.
For more information, please visit: .
Contact:
[email protected]
Tel: +972-8-9311901
