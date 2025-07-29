Royal Mail Cuts Second-Class Post Micom Urges Regulated Industries To Act Now

MENAFN - Pressat)- Royal Mail's upcoming reform of its Universal Service Obligation (USO), effective 28 July 2025, will see Second Class letter deliveries reduced to just three days a week, with Saturday deliveries scrapped. For regulated industries, this change threatens timely, compliant customer communications. Micom, the UK's leading multi-channel communication platform, is urging organisations to adapt now with intelligent digital and hybrid mail solutions.

“This is a Wake-Up Call,” Says Micom CEO

“Waiting four or five days for a letter to arrive is no longer acceptable for critical messages like bank statements, legal notices or healthcare letters,” said Andy Barber, CEO of Micom.“Customers and regulators demand faster, trackable communications. Micom's platform ensures every message reaches its destination on time - blending secure digital delivery with automated postal fallback when needed.”

The Impact of Postal Reform

The Ofcom-approved reform comes as letter volumes have fallen by 60% over the past decade. With 63% of UK mail generated by regulated sectors (Ofcom, 2024), the risk of delayed or non-compliant communications is growing.

Micom warns that businesses relying solely on traditional post could face operational challenges, compliance issues, and rising costs.

Digital and Hybrid Solutions Built for Compliance

Micom's Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform enables organisations to maintain compliance and resilience by combining digital and physical channels. Key features include:



Secure digital delivery: Encrypted, trackable portals and email.

Automated mail fallback: Print and dispatch triggered when digital delivery fails. Compliance-ready workflows: Proof of access, audit trails, and SLA monitoring.

Full Industry Analysis Available

Micom has published an in-depth report, Royal Mail's Postal Reform Explained: What It Means for Regulated Industries in 2025, outlining actionable strategies for financial services, healthcare, utilities, and public sector organisations.

Read it here: /royal-mail-postal-reform-2025

