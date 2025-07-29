Amit Shah: Three Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Neutralised Operation Mahadev

Home Minister Amit Shah told Lok Sabha that three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised under Operation Mahadev. He named them as Suleiman, Jibran, and Abu Hamza, confirming their direct role in the recent assault on Indian forces.

