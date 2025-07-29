Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At Modi Govt In Operation Sindoor Debate: 'Asked Friend To Announce Ceasefire'
Akhilesh Yadav was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor.
He said asked for the reasons that led to ceasefire between the two countries and said,“We were hoping the government itself would have announced it. But since they have deep friendships, the government asked their friend [Trump] to announce the ceasefire.”
The Samajwadi Party MP also demanded to know who would take the responsibility for the security lapse in Pahalgam. Also Read | Pakistan chocolates, Chidambaram jibe - 10 Highlights from Amit Shah's Lok Sabha speech on Operation Sindoor
“The biggest question is who will take responsibility for the security lapse? The government which claims that there would be no terrorist incidents after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K,” he asked.
He also charged that launch of Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam attack is a symbol of government's intelligence failure.
Akhilesh Yadav also demanded to know the total area of the country, alleging that China has take over some part of the Indian territory.
“Today, when we are holding this discussion in Parliament, the government should tell, what is the total area of the country. China is a monster that will gobble up our land and market,” he said.
On the second day of parliamentary discussion on Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the debate in the evening .
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak before PM Modi's address in the lower house. Congress' KC Venugopal has also been listed to speak today along with Priyanka Gandhi.
