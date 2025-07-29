Baku To Host Second Halal Business Forum In October

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) will return for its second edition in Baku on October 7–8, 2025, Azernews reports.

Organized under the theme“Halal Industry as a Source of Sustainability in a Rapidly Changing World”, AZHAB Forum 2025 will serve as a key international platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and cooperation in trade and investment across the broader region.

This year's event will feature both a conference and an exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore the expanding potential of the halal economy in driving sustainable development and cross-border collaboration.