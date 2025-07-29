Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku To Host Second Halal Business Forum In October

Baku To Host Second Halal Business Forum In October


2025-07-29 06:07:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) will return for its second edition in Baku on October 7–8, 2025, Azernews reports.

Organized under the theme“Halal Industry as a Source of Sustainability in a Rapidly Changing World”, AZHAB Forum 2025 will serve as a key international platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and cooperation in trade and investment across the broader region.

This year's event will feature both a conference and an exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore the expanding potential of the halal economy in driving sustainable development and cross-border collaboration.

MENAFN29072025000195011045ID1109856016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search