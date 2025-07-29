Baku To Host Second Halal Business Forum In October
The Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) will return for its second edition in Baku on October 7–8, 2025, Azernews reports.
Organized under the theme“Halal Industry as a Source of Sustainability in a Rapidly Changing World”, AZHAB Forum 2025 will serve as a key international platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and cooperation in trade and investment across the broader region.
This year's event will feature both a conference and an exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore the expanding potential of the halal economy in driving sustainable development and cross-border collaboration.
