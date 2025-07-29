403
Ex-Russian leader states Trump’s threats against Russia could lead to dangerous consequences
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a stern warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that Russia is not comparable to countries like Israel or Iran and that repeated ultimatums from Washington only escalate tensions.
The comments came after Trump reportedly delivered a more aggressive ultimatum to Moscow on Monday, demanding that Russia agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine within “10 or 12 days.” Earlier in the month, he had also warned of sweeping secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trade partners if no deal was reached by autumn.
Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, accused Trump of “playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10…”
In a social media post on X, he cautioned Trump to keep two things in mind: “Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran,” and each additional ultimatum amounts to a threat, pushing Moscow and Washington closer to direct confrontation.
“Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe [Biden] road!” he added, referencing Trump’s nickname for his predecessor.
During his previous campaign, Trump had consistently criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to the Ukraine conflict, claiming that the administration’s policies had brought the world dangerously close to “World War III.”
