Colombia’s Ex-President Found Guilty of Witness Bribery, Fraud
(MENAFN) Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe was convicted on Monday of procedural fraud and witness bribery, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first Colombian head of state to be found guilty in a court of law.
Judge Sandra Heredia delivered the extensive ruling, which lasted more than 10 hours. Political analysts suggest the verdict could play a decisive role in shaping the country's upcoming 2026 presidential elections.
Uribe, who governed Colombia from 2002 to 2010, continues to be a central figure in the political opposition to President Gustavo Petro’s administration.
The legal proceedings trace back 13 years to a heated exchange in Congress between Uribe and Senator Ivan Cepeda of the ruling party. During the session, Cepeda hinted at Uribe's alleged connections to far-right paramilitary groups. Uribe, in turn, filed a complaint with the Supreme Court of Justice, accusing Cepeda of soliciting false testimony from jailed former paramilitaries in an effort to link him to these illegal militias.
But in 2018, the Supreme Court of Justice ruled that there was not enough evidence to pursue charges against Senator Cepeda and closed the case. Simultaneously, the court launched an inquiry into Uribe himself, alleging he had engaged in witness manipulation to undermine his political rival. Investigators claimed the former president had sought to distort witness accounts.
By 2020, the court placed Uribe under house arrest. Prior to the ruling, Uribe stepped down from his Senate seat, which transferred jurisdiction of his case to the regular justice system. In May 2024, he was officially charged with witness tampering, bribery, and procedural fraud.
Despite efforts by the Colombian Prosecutors' Office to dismiss the case, a judge rejected the motion, allowing the proceedings to move forward.
Throughout the investigation, Uribe has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, calling the charges a form of political retaliation.
The former president has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing throughout the legal process, claiming the case is driven by political vengeance.
With the conviction now finalized, Uribe faces a potential prison sentence ranging from six to 12 years.
