Africa24 Group: From The Court To Behind The Scenes Of Women's Afrobasket 2025

Africa24 Group ( ) , the leading pan-African media network and broadcaster of four HD television channels, is proud to offer exclusive and comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Women's AfroBasket in Côte d'Ivoire, from July 26 to August 3, 2025.

The 27th edition of the Women's African Basketball Championship-Africa's premier showcase for women's basketball-brings together the 12 best national teams on the continent for a highly anticipated biennial showdown.

12 Teams, 4 Groups, and the Quest for Glory

The tournament will begin with group-stage matches, followed by knockout rounds and ranking games.

Group compositions:



Group A: Côte d'Ivoire (host), Egypt, Angola

Group B: Mali, South Sudan, Cameroon

Group C: Senegal, Uganda, Guinea Group D: Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique

Throughout the competition, the AFRICA24 Group will roll out an unprecedented coverage system via Africa24 Sport - the first and only channel dedicated exclusively to African sports news and competitions.

With our on-the-ground reporters and correspondents, follow every moment of the 12 participating teams' journey, immersed in the heart of the host country, Côte d'Ivoire, as it strives for a historic first title.

Our immersive reports will capture the electrifying atmosphere, the fervor of the fans, and behind-the-scenes access to deliver a unique experience: from the court to the stands, from locker rooms to the inner workings of the tournament.

AfroBasket 2025 Daily News: Experience Each Day as If You Were There

The AfroBasket 2025 Daily News, available on-demand, will provide a fresh, behind-the-scenes look at each day's action, with a special focus on the growing influence of women's basketball in the African sports landscape.

Find it anytime on:





The myafrica24 app (available on Google Play) – Africa's first HD streaming platform Africa24 Sport , Channel 96 on Canal+ Afrique

As a key media partner of African sports, Africa24 Group delivers unparalleled access and high-quality broadcasting throughout the Women's AfroBasket 2025.

About Africa24:

Launched in 2009, the AFRICA24 Group is Africa's leading TV and digital media company. Widely recognized by decision-makers and business leaders, Africa24 is the largest HD TV channel broadcaster on the continent, operating four 24/7 channels:



AFRICA24 TV: the first French-language news channel for Africa

AFRICA24 English: the continent's benchmark English-language news network

AFRICA24 Sport: the first all-sports news and competition channel AFRICA24 Creative: a leading channel dedicated to Africa's creative industries

Africa24 is also the publisher of myafrica24 , the first HD streaming platform focused on Africa, accessible worldwide via smartphone, computer, tablet, and Smart TV.

Carried by major global operators and TV packages (Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc.), the AFRICA24 Group reaches more than 80 million households worldwide and boasts over 8 million subscribers across its digital platforms and social media.

Africa24 is the global go-to media for leaders seeking a new perspective on Africa.