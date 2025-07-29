United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) Takes Note Of High Council Of State (HCS) Presidency Elections, Invites Constructive Engagement In The Political Process
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) followed the live broadcast of the High Council of State (HCS) session on Sunday, 27 July, during which 95 members elected a new Presidency. The Mission noted that voting proceeded under normal conditions and with transparency.
UNSMIL is of the view that yesterday's two-thirds attendance reflects a broad consensus among members to overcome the division that has hindered its ability to fulfill its responsibilities over the last year. The Mission echoes the calls to expand internal consensus by engaging those members who did not attend yesterday's session.
The Mission congratulates the new Presidency and looks forward to constructive engagement with all Council members to break the stalemate, advance the political process, and end the protracted transitional phases.
It further expects the Council to responsibly carry out its functions, as outlined in the Libyan Political Agreement, consistent with its independent political role and Libyans' aspirations to end institutional division, restore legitimacy through elections and contribute to necessary reforms.
The Mission encourages the HCS membership to fulfill their patriotic duties and rise to the expectations of the Libyan people by supporting a Libyan led and Libyan owned political process facilitated by UNSMIL.
