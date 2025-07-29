International Trade Centre (ITC) Shetrades And Visa Expand Partnership To Support Women And Youth Entrepreneurs In Sub-Saharan Africa

The International Trade Centre's (ITC) SheTrades initiative and Visa announce a regional capacity building programme to support women and youth-led businesses in Kenya and South Africa, expanding their partnership into sub-Saharan Africa.

Building on collaborations in the Gulf and Asia-Pacific regions, the programme will enhance the digital, financial and entrepreneurial capacities of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) led by women and youth – two key groups driving innovation and inclusive growth across the continent.

Entrepreneurs can register to join the programme here .

Across sub-Saharan Africa, women are estimated to own close to 60% of MSMEs, while earning 38% less in profits. Structural barriers – such as limited access to finance, digital technologies and tailored business support – continue to impede their full participation in formal economies.

Similarly, while the region's young demographic can be considered a strength, young entrepreneurs encounter challenges in accessing the skills, tools and networks required to build and scale their enterprises. According to the African Development Bank, narrowing gender and age-based disparities in labour markets and enterprises could boost economic output by as much as 34%, underscoring the potential positive impact of inclusive economic participation.

To address these barriers, the programme offers a hybrid learning experience combining online and in-person capacity building tailored to the needs of women and youth-led MSMEs in the region, including on topics such as artificial intelligence for business, financial literacy, digital payments, investment readiness and broader entrepreneurial skills.

At the core of the programme is Visa's She's Next, which provides women entrepreneurs with mentorship, funding and networking. By connecting programme participants with the She's Next alumni and the wider SheTrades community, the initiative will foster peer learning, sustained engagement and a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

'This partnership reflects our shared commitment to closing the digital and financial inclusion gap for African entrepreneurs,' said ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton . 'We look forward to building on our partnership with Visa to enable long-term economic empowerment of women and youth, who, when fully engaged in trade, become powerful agents of change in their communities and countries.'

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with a network of public and private partners, including the SheTrades Hubs in Kenya and South Africa, hosted by ABSA Bank Kenya and the Small Enterprise and Finance Development Agency (SEDFA), respectively. Microsoft Philanthropies will contribute AI-focused learning modules, which will be made available as UN public goods through the SheTrades Academy.

'At Visa, we believe that economies that include everyone, everywhere, uplift everyone, everywhere. Our expanded partnership with ITC SheTrades through the She's Next initiative is a testament to this belief,' said Michael Berner, Head of Visa Southern and Eastern Africa. 'By equipping women and youth entrepreneurs with the digital tools, financial knowledge, and networks they need to succeed, we are helping individual businesses thrive and contributing to the broader economic resilience and inclusive growth of the region. This initiative reflects Visa's ongoing commitment to driving equitable access to the digital economy and unlocking opportunities for underrepresented communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.'

The programme was announced during the Global SME Ministerial Meeting, organised by ITC in collaboration with South Africa's Department of Small Business Development, where Visa contributed to discussions on financing solutions for sustainable small business growth.

Upcoming webinars include:



Kick-off&Microsoft AI Launch: 31 July

Digital Tools&AI Integration: 28 August Budgeting&Financial Planning: 18 September

