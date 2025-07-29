Oil Import Bill Drops By 1.9% In First Five Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 29 (Petra) -- Jordan saw a modest dip in its oil import bill during the first five months of 2025, reflecting a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics.Figures compiled by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) show that the Kingdom spent JD 1.121 billion on crude oil and petroleum derivatives by the end of May, down from JD 1.143 billion a year earlier, a decline of JD 22 million.The reduction in oil import bill by the end of May directly contributed to limiting the overall increase in the Kingdom's imports, with oil remaining the country's top import.Fuel and mineral oils made up the largest portion of oil-related imports, valued at JD 414 million. Crude oil followed with JD 333 million. Gasoline imports stood at JD 161 million, while diesel reached JD 193 million. Smaller shares included lubricants at JD 16 million and kerosene at JD 4 million.