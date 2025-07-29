403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Import Bill Drops By 1.9% In First Five Months Of 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 29 (Petra) -- Jordan saw a modest dip in its oil import bill during the first five months of 2025, reflecting a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics.
Figures compiled by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) show that the Kingdom spent JD 1.121 billion on crude oil and petroleum derivatives by the end of May, down from JD 1.143 billion a year earlier, a decline of JD 22 million.
The reduction in oil import bill by the end of May directly contributed to limiting the overall increase in the Kingdom's imports, with oil remaining the country's top import.
Fuel and mineral oils made up the largest portion of oil-related imports, valued at JD 414 million. Crude oil followed with JD 333 million. Gasoline imports stood at JD 161 million, while diesel reached JD 193 million. Smaller shares included lubricants at JD 16 million and kerosene at JD 4 million.
Amman, July 29 (Petra) -- Jordan saw a modest dip in its oil import bill during the first five months of 2025, reflecting a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics.
Figures compiled by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) show that the Kingdom spent JD 1.121 billion on crude oil and petroleum derivatives by the end of May, down from JD 1.143 billion a year earlier, a decline of JD 22 million.
The reduction in oil import bill by the end of May directly contributed to limiting the overall increase in the Kingdom's imports, with oil remaining the country's top import.
Fuel and mineral oils made up the largest portion of oil-related imports, valued at JD 414 million. Crude oil followed with JD 333 million. Gasoline imports stood at JD 161 million, while diesel reached JD 193 million. Smaller shares included lubricants at JD 16 million and kerosene at JD 4 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment