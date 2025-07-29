Another Wave Of Former Idps Arrives In Aghdam's Khidirli Village (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to Khidirli village in the Aghdam district in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Today, a total of 60 families (236 people) has returned to their native lands and will receive new homes.

The families who returned to Khidirli had previously temporarily lived in various regions of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 60 families with 236 people are resettled to Khidirli village and will receive new apartments, including 22 families (101 people) from Barda district, 20 families (73 people) from Baku, seven families (20 people) from Aghdam district, four families (14 people) from Mingachevir city, three families (five people) from Yevlakh district, one family (six people) from Sumgayit city, one family (three people) from Absheron district, one family (two people) from Aghjabedi district, one family (two people) from Gabala district.

Taking into account the last stage of resettlement, the total number of families returned to Khidirli village has reached 130, consisting of 512 people.

Currently, over 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.