Kazakhstan Opens Visa-Free Travel To 56 Countries
Dhaka: Kazakhstan is preparing to ease its border controls by expanding visa-free access to citizens of 56 countries, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The move is part of a broader strategy to streamline entry procedures and boost international travel to the Central Asian nation.
Under the new policy, eligible foreign nationals will be able to enter and leave Kazakhstan without a visa, provided each visit does not exceed 30 consecutive days.
Additionally, the total duration of stay must not surpass 90 days within any 180-day period. Passport holders from the listed countries will benefit from the relaxed travel rules once implemented.
34 countries in Europe
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Vatican.
9 countries in Asia
Indonesia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
6 countries in Middle East
Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.
4 countries in the Americas
Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.
2 countries in Oceania
Australia and New Zealand.
Indian and Iranian citizens can now visit Kazakhstan for up to 14 days per trip, not exceeding 42 days in a 180-day period. Turkish nationals enjoy visa-free stays of up to 90 days, reflecting closer ties with Türkiye.
As part of its strategy to attract tourists and investors, Kazakhstan has eased entry rules, launched a one-year Digital Nomad visa for IT professionals, and strengthened its image as a business-friendly destination.
The country welcomed over 7.5 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2025-an 8.7pc increase from the same period in 2024.
