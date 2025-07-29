Dubai Airport Records 46 M Travelers In H1 2025

Dhaka: Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded a new milestone, handling 46 million passengers in the first six months of 2025-a 2.3pc increase compared to the same period last year.

The second quarter alone saw 22.5 million travelers pass through the hub, reflecting a 3.1pc year-on-year rise.

Despite ongoing regional headwinds, DXB's steady growth highlights Dubai's global stature as a reliable and connected transit point.

“DXB's performance, despite regional challenges, embodies the confidence, stability, and connectivity that define Dubai's position on the world stage,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports, in a post on social media.

"Dubai International's first-half performance marks a significant milestone in our journey as the world's leading international hub, added Sheikh."

During the second quarter of 2025, passenger traffic grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year to 22.5 million. The aviation hub had handled 23.4 million during the first three months of this year.

January and April logged 8.5 million and eight million guests, respectively, which are records for both months, it said.

The average monthly passenger traffic during the January-June period at DXB – the home-base for Dubai's flagship airline Emirates as well as low-cost carrier flydubai – hit about 7.7 million, while the daily volume of passengers passing through hub averaged 254,000.

The sector will contribute Dh196 billion ($53.36 billion) to Dubai's projected gross domestic product and support 816,000 jobs by the start of the next decade, based on industry financial and passenger projections, the report said.

DXB expects to hit the 100-million passengers mark by the end of 2026, earlier than the 2027 forecast. The hub is expected to handle 96 million travellers this year, up from a previous forecast of 94 million, Mr Griffiths told The National earlier this year.

With travel activity expected to accelerate in the second half of 2025 driven by the late-summer peak, event-filled winter season and the biennial Dubai Airshow, DXB is confident it will reach those targets, "based on our performance to date and a positive outlook", he said on Tuesday.

India remained DXB's biggest country market in the first half with 5.9 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (3.6 million), the UK (3 million), Pakistan (2.1 million) and the US (1.6 million). London was the busiest city destination with 1.8 million guests, followed by Riyadh, Mumbai, Jeddah, New Delhi and Istanbul.

DXB handled more than 1 million tonnes of cargo in the first six months of the year, a 0.1 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

