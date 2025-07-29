UK Prime Minister Preparing To Present Plan For Recognition Of Palestine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to present a formal plan this week to recognize the State of Palestine, according to a report by The Times on Tuesday, July 29.

The paper said Starmer's decision follows growing internal pressure from within the Labour Party, which he leads, to take a firm stance on the issue of Palestinian statehood.

Reports indicate that seven cabinet members are actively lobbying Starmer to formally recognize Palestine, reflecting intensifying debate inside the government over Britain's position on the conflict.

The Times also reported that roughly 130 junior Labour MPs - nearly one‐third of the party's parliamentary bloc - support immediate recognition of Palestine.

Starmer has previously called for an end to the war in Gaza during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, further signaling his government's intent to push for diplomatic solutions.

The growing momentum in London comes after France recently moved to recognize Palestine, a step that has added pressure on other European countries to consider similar actions.

Analysts say Starmer's proposal, if advanced, could mark a historic shift in Britain's Middle East policy, while also reflecting Labour's broader push to influence the direction of the Gaza conflict.

