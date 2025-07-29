Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
30 Dead As Beijing Floods Force 80,000 To Evacuate

2025-07-29 05:02:09
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Severe rains in Beijing have killed at least 30 people, forced over 80,000 to evacuate, cut power to villages, and prompted urgent evacuation orders from President Xi Jinping.

Heavy rainfall in China has claimed the lives of at least 30 people in the country's capital and left thousands homeless.

Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday, July 29, that more than 80,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes in Beijing following massive floods.

Chinese state media said power has been cut in over 130 villages, while dozens of roads have been blocked due to the relentless downpour.

Beijing Daily, reported that the highest number of fatalities occurred in Miyun district, adding that“continuous and heavy rain has caused major disasters.”

President Xi Jinping has urged officials to speed up evacuation efforts in vulnerable areas to prevent further loss of life.

The severe flooding underscores China's growing struggle with extreme weather events, which have intensified in recent years due to climate change.

Authorities are now focusing on rescue and recovery operations, warning that more rain could worsen conditions and calling for national solidarity in aiding the affected communities.

