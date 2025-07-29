Gunman Kills Four, Including NYPD Officer, In New York Skyscraper

A gunman opened fire inside a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday, killing four people before turning the weapon on himself, New York officials confirmed. The high-rise houses several major financial firms, including Blackstone.

Reuters reported that among the victims was a 36-year-old NYPD officer who had served for three and a half years. The three others killed were civilians.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the shooter, a Las Vegas resident who had recently driven to New York, shot himself in the chest after the attack.

Authorities believe the gunman acted alone, and investigators are still working to determine his motive. Early background checks revealed no significant criminal history.

An image released by police and widely shared by major news outlets showed the armed suspect entering the building. The incident caused chaos around 345 Park Avenue, home to Blackstone, KPMG, and the NFL's headquarters.

The FBI confirmed that agents from its New York field office were on the scene to support the investigation, while police maintained a heavy presence in the area.

This tragic shooting has shaken Manhattan's financial district, raising fresh concerns about gun violence in public spaces and prompting calls for tighter security in high-profile buildings.

