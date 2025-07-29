Jammu And Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi To Sponsor Education For 22 Children Orphaned In Pakistan Shelling

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will sponsor the education of 22 children who lost either one or both parents in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor , a party leader has said, as reported by PTI.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra also refuted any differences with the pre-poll alliance partner National Conference (NC) but said his party is waiting for the formation of the coordination committee with the ruling party for the past nine months, PTI reported.

“A lot of civilian casualties and damage to properties took place in Poonch and Rajouri (between May 7 and 10) in Pakistani shelling. Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch in the aftermath of the devastating shelling and visited the bereaved families. He asked us to prepare a list of school-going children who lost one or both parents, especially the breadwinners, and accordingly we submitted the list to him,” Karra, who reached Rajouri on a three-day tour of the region, told reporters late Monday.

He said the party has a list of 22 such children in the Poonch district alone, and more such children might be included at the end of the three-day visit.

“This is an initiative aimed at extending a helping hand to the children so that their studies are not impacted,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)