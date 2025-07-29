Vivo V60 5G Preview: Colour Variants, Battery Specs, Features And More Confirmed

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V60 5G, a new smartphone in the V series, would be available in India. The smartphone's design and three colour options were confirmed by the companies in a teaser, giving it a different appearance from its predecessor. Ahead of the formal launch, Vivo has also made a page just for the Vivo V60 that reveals some of its features.

Given that their designs are identical, the Vivo V60 5G in India is anticipated to be the renamed Vivo S30 in China. We anticipate that the camera and performance of the Indian version will be comparable as well. Thus, let's examine the Vivo V60 5G in more detail and see what it has to offer at launch.

Vivo V60 Coming Soon: What Do We Know So Far?

Vivo has confirmed its debut in India and revealed a preview of the Vivo V60 5G on X (previously Twitter), along with a significantly altered design. For the smartphone's introduction, the business has also created a special page that details the colour options, battery life, thin design, and teases certain photography functions.

Witness brilliance unfold in every curve, every corner and every move. Be ready to experience the all-new vivo V60 yourself. Launching soon!#vivoV60 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro #CelebratingLifeMoments twitter/YWVVoSIP2Q

- vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 28, 2025

Vivo's latest generation V series module features a redesigned camera module this year. The V60 5G now has a pill-shaped camera module that can hold two cameras in a group arrangement or one camera next to the module. The smartphone's design is sleek and high-end overall, albeit it does have a smaller Aura light than its predecessor.

The Vivo V60 5G will be available in three colour options: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey. The blue colour version features a little wavy pattern on the rear, which may draw some attention as the smartphone approaches launch. The smartphone will also have a quad-curved display and a stylish design. While Vivo has not verified the device's thickness, the photos show that it is extremely consistent.

In addition to design, the Vivo V60 is known to have a triple camera configuration and a 100x digital zoom, according to the manufacturer. A 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera are what we anticipate the smartphone to have. It has also been verified that the smartphone is powered by a huge 6500mAh battery.

Other characteristics of the new Vivo V60 will now need to be confirmed by an official. Although Vivo has not yet disclosed the precise launch date, there are suspicions that it may make its debut in India on August 12.