3 Likely Roman Reigns Allies If Jey Uso Misses Summerslam 2025 Match

If Jey Uso doesn't make it to SummerSlam, Roman Reigns could still have a strong backup.

Jimmy Uso is currently on SmackDown and in a feud with the MFT. While he's focused on Jacob Fatu ahead of their Steel Cage Match for the United States Title, he doesn't have a scheduled match of his own yet.

If Jey can't make it to SummerSlam, WWE could pivot. Jimmy might return to help Roman Reigns given the odds against Solo Sikoa's growing faction. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed circling, a reunion with Jimmy would revive the OG Bloodline vibe and serve as a tactical advantage.

Expect fans to react big if the brothers realign for one night only.

Lance Anoa'i was reportedly signed by WWE last year, but his debut was delayed, possibly due to injury. Since it's been months with no update, SummerSlam might be the perfect time to introduce him as Roman Reigns' surprise partner.

In 2019, Reigns had saved Lance during a RAW segment, so there's storyline history. That connection could be used to justify his sudden appearance. With the Bloodline needing backup, Lance's arrival would add depth to the family saga.

It also gives WWE a fresh face from the Anoa'i lineage to push post-SummerSlam.

The Rock hasn't appeared since Elimination Chamber 2025. But he did acknowledge Roman Reigns during the Tribal Combat fallout on RAW's Netflix debut. That moment confirmed storyline peace between them.

If Jey Uso can't make it, WWE may go big. Reuniting The Final Boss with The Tribal Chief would electrify the crowd and draw massive buzz. A tag match featuring Roman and Rock against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could turn SummerSlam into a WrestleMania-level spectacle.

And it might just set up The Rock's actual retirement match for WrestleMania 41.