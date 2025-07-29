Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Rebukes Netanyahu's 'No Starvation' Claim In Gaza


2025-07-29 05:01:24
US President Donald Trump targeted Israeli PM Netanyahu's claim that there's no starvation in Gaza. At a meet with UK PM Keir Starmer, Trump cited clear suffering in Gaza, adding the crisis 'can't be faked' and stressed the need for real humanitarian solutions.

