Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala: Bus Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Kerala: Bus Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman On Pretext Of Marriage


2025-07-29 05:01:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Thrissur: A 25-year-old bus driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after luring her to a lodge under the pretext of marriage. The accused was identified as Akshay, a resident of Chiyyaram South Munayam. The woman regularly traveled on the bus where Akshay worked as a driver, and had developed a relationship.

The incident occurred on July 17. After checking into a lodge, Akshay allegedly offered the woman a drink laced with intoxicants, which left her drowsy, and then proceeded to assault her. Trusting his promise of marriage, she initially refrained from filing a complaint. However, on July 27, 2025, around 11:30 am, while Akshay was at the wheel of a parked bus at the Kodungallur bus stand, he reportedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her after she confronted him about his involvement with other women.

Following this, the woman filed a police complaint. Kodungallur police registered two cases against the accused based on her complaint. Akshay is already an accused in five criminal cases, including the abduction and assault of a minor, sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of marriage, assaulting a woman and causing defamation, and two cases of causing grievous injury by reckless driving, registered at Kodungallur, Cherppu, Nedupuzha, and Farook police stations. The arrest was made by a team led by Kodungallur Police Inspector Arun BK, Sub Inspector Salim K, and CPOs Dhanesh and Shijin Nath.

MENAFN29072025007385015968ID1109855558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search