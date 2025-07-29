Kerala: Bus Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman On Pretext Of Marriage
Thrissur: A 25-year-old bus driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after luring her to a lodge under the pretext of marriage. The accused was identified as Akshay, a resident of Chiyyaram South Munayam. The woman regularly traveled on the bus where Akshay worked as a driver, and had developed a relationship.
The incident occurred on July 17. After checking into a lodge, Akshay allegedly offered the woman a drink laced with intoxicants, which left her drowsy, and then proceeded to assault her. Trusting his promise of marriage, she initially refrained from filing a complaint. However, on July 27, 2025, around 11:30 am, while Akshay was at the wheel of a parked bus at the Kodungallur bus stand, he reportedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her after she confronted him about his involvement with other women.
Following this, the woman filed a police complaint. Kodungallur police registered two cases against the accused based on her complaint. Akshay is already an accused in five criminal cases, including the abduction and assault of a minor, sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of marriage, assaulting a woman and causing defamation, and two cases of causing grievous injury by reckless driving, registered at Kodungallur, Cherppu, Nedupuzha, and Farook police stations. The arrest was made by a team led by Kodungallur Police Inspector Arun BK, Sub Inspector Salim K, and CPOs Dhanesh and Shijin Nath.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment