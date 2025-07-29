Who Is The Masked Man On WWE RAW? 3 Realistic Names That Could Be Him

The identity of the mystery masked man on RAW has fans speculating. Here are three possible names.

The Creed Brothers were working closely with Chad Gable before he was sidelined. And with Gable originally wearing a mask as“El Grande Americano,” it's possible that one of the Creeds has picked up where he left off.

The mystery man's size has led fans to believe it's Brutus Creed under the hood, not Julius - since the frame matches up more closely.

If Brutus is the one behind the mask, it may be part of a subtle tribute or an effort to keep their faction relevant during Gable's recovery.

Pete Dunne's name has gained traction among fans guessing the identity of the masked figure. Dunne hasn't been seen regularly on RAW lately, and his facial structure closely matches the mystery man seen recently.

There's also fan buzz pointing out how similar Dunne and Gable look from certain angles, and considering both have history with Penta, it adds more fuel to the speculation.

Dunne returning in this fashion would shake up his character without needing a complete reset, giving him something new to chase on RAW.

Rey Mysterio recently showed up at a WWE Supershow in Mexico City. However, the Hall of Famer hasn't appeared on TV since then. That absence has only fueled rumors, especially with whispers of a potential heel turn.

Before his injury, Rey was linked with the LWO, playing a veteran babyface. But a mystery man suddenly showing up in a mask? That's very Rey. WWE might be using this storyline to turn him against his old allies or craft a new path altogether.

It wouldn't be the first time Mysterio used a surprise angle to reinvent himself.